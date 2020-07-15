‘We’re Good To Go’ – Isle of Wight businesses urged to tell the UK

Visit Isle of Wight – the Island’s destination management organisation – is urging local businesses to apply for a free national charter marque that will highlight the quality and high standards that Isle of Wight businesses have to offer.

The ‘We’re Good To Go’ charter marque is a free, country-wide scheme operated by the national tourist board Visit England, developed alongside Visit Isle of Wight and a few other leading tourism organisations.

Part of a national accreditation scheme

Visit Isle of Wight recognised the importance of helping to reassure visitors, that when the time was right, holidaymakers should feel confident that where they book was part of a national accreditation scheme.

Work on the scheme by Visit Isle of Wight started in late April, with Visit Cornwall, Visit Cumbria, Visit England and others, to ensure that the ‘We’re Good To Go’ scheme was ready to be rolled out across the country.

Based on the business’s own risk assessment

Now Visit Isle of Wight is encouraging all Island businesses – from accommodation, to eating and drinking venues, attractions, events and activity providers and transport providers to make sure they have the ‘We’re Good to Go’ accreditation, which is free couldn’t be simpler to fill out – as it is based on the business’s own risk assessment.

Myles: Customers need that piece of reassurance

Will Myles, Managing Director of Visit Isle of Wight said:

“It’s a week since tourism and hospitality businesses across the Island and the UK were able to re-open, as businesses develop what the ‘new-normal’ looks like, by creating their risk assessments and their operating procedures. “A key element that businesses should not forget is to sign-up for the national Visit England ‘We’re Good to Go’ marque. It is a self-completion on-line process that will take no more than 20 minutes, which allows businesses to proudly display the national marque in their premises, on their social media and on their website. “This, in turn, gives customers and potential visitors the confidence that they are doing everything possible to ensure their premises are following the government guidelines. “Confidence is everything to customers at the moment – they need that piece of reassurance that ‘We’re Good to Go’.”

Stewart: Don’t miss out

Isle of Wight Council leader, Dave Stewart, said:

“I would encourage all Island tourism businesses to apply for the ‘We’re Good to Go’ industry standard, which will play a vital role in ensuring visitors can enjoy a holiday on the Isle of Wight this summer and be confident they can do so with peace of mind. “Many local businesses have already signed up to the scheme — so don’t miss out! “This new industry accreditation provides a welcome boost of confident for the sector and added reassurance for our visitors that we are putting all the right measures in place.”

The free accreditation scheme is an important part of the national campaign to encourage economic growth of the important tourism sector and sits with the ‘Isle of Wight Welcomes You’ promotional campaign, developed locally by Island businesses.

News shared by Simon Clark on behalf of Visit Isle of Wight. Ed