Young people recognised with Bronze and Silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards

Network Ryde, Ryde Town Council’s youth service were delighted to recently deliver 12 certificates to young people who had achieved their Bronze and Silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards.

Network Ryde act as an Open Award Centre on the Isle of Wight where young people can take part in the scheme. The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award supports young people to learn and develop their skills via four sections which are completed to receive their Bronze, Silver and Gold awards.

The four sections are:

Skills

Physical

Volunteering

Expedition

Moved online

Pre Covid-19 times, this would include the young people meeting in their groups with the Youth Workers at Network Ryde’s Youth Cafe ‘147’ to work towards their sections, plan their expeditions, routes and sculpt their experience based on their own interests and hobbies. During the pandemic we have moved into the virtual world with zoom sessions, videos and 121 meetings where the young people can still have support to achieve their Awards.

One of the young people who regularly attend the service and has completed their Bronze and Silver awards with Network Ryde said ,

“DofE was an amazing experience that helped me bond with new people and helped improve my confidence massively.”

No ceremony due to Covid-19

Normally, Network Ryde would have put on an awards ceremony for these young people, inviting their parents, carers and friends so they could celebrate with everyone. Although, sadly due to Covid-19 this has not been possible.

Regardless of this, the team at Network Ryde still wanted to celebrate their achievements so decided to drop their certificates to the young people’s doors with a gift to commemorate their hard work throughout the pandemic and dedication to complete their awards even though it has been a tough year.

Important to recognise achievements

Bex Swan, Youth Work Manger said,

“All of the team at Network Ryde are so proud of the young people achieving their Awards especially as many of them have had to adapt the activities within their sections due to the Pandemic and social distancing requirements. “Although this was not a normal awards ceremony it was still incredibly important to recognise the young people’s achievements and we hope to celebrate in person when they achieve their Silver and Gold Awards next.”

The awardees are …

Young people achieving Bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards:

Madeleine Hemper

Ruby Hendey

Bonham Black

Hannah Ainsworth

Lili Mae Lane

Sam Smith

Alex Williams

Young people achieving their Silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards

Patrick Douglas

Carolina Lamb

Sophie Bruce

Alice Aldridge-Snell

Simon Grimes

Get in touch

If you would like to get involved with the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award or would just like some more information please contact Network Ryde directly and we will help answer any questions you have and get you started on a new adventure.

