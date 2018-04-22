Your Isle of Wight lightning photos and video

The Isle of Wight played host to some spectacular lightning shows last night.
Mixed with some booming thunderclaps, the storms were coming from many directions, with sudden downpours of rain thrown into the mix.
Your photos
Social media was awash with photos and videos of the storms (see a selection below).
Our thanks to Jamie Russell from Island Visions Photography for sharing these stunning photos below that he captured last night.
Click on image to see larger version
Thanks also to Richard Cooper for sharing this shot from over West.
Highlights from social media
Here’s a selection of images and videos from Twitter
#IsleOfWight pic.twitter.com/TGDOKxzyuc
— Cupcakes and Anxiety (@CrazyCakeLadyK) April 22, 2018
Boom, shake them room #wightlightning pic.twitter.com/fpei0x0E8N
— richard (@Isle_of_Wight) April 21, 2018
#StormChasing this evening. This view was from Burnt House Lane, Newport looking towards the Chillerton mast. #IsleOfWight #thunder & #lightning #iwnews pic.twitter.com/5JHMVyYKD7
— Andrew Day (@iwpianotuner) April 21, 2018
Voilent Thunderstorm currently affecting the Isle Of Wight / Lee on Solent area. 200 strikes per minute heading towards Southampton Live Footage with sound: https://t.co/SnRBiaW146; pic.twitter.com/QkEXcwzgrq
— Paul Silvers (@Cloud9weather1) April 21, 2018
Lightning last night #Lightning #isleofwight #Weather pic.twitter.com/1daVcj3Nvq
— Sophie Hart (@Black_Myths) April 22, 2018
Goodnight #isleofwight
Thanks for the most spectacular storm i've ever seen! Mother nature you are amazing!!! pic.twitter.com/8jscwxbdcM
— Cupcakes and Anxiety (@CrazyCakeLadyK) April 21, 2018
Image: © Island Visions Photography
Sunday, 22nd April, 2018 9:51am
By Sally Perry
