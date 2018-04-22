Your Isle of Wight lightning photos and video

Check out these stunning photos from Jamie Russell of last night’s lightning shows, along with a selection of video of photos highlights from social media.

Lightning

The Isle of Wight played host to some spectacular lightning shows last night.

Mixed with some booming thunderclaps, the storms were coming from many directions, with sudden downpours of rain thrown into the mix.

Your photos
Social media was awash with photos and videos of the storms (see a selection below).

Our thanks to Jamie Russell from Island Visions Photography for sharing these stunning photos below that he captured last night.

Lightning by Jamie Russell
Lightning by Jamie Russell
Lightning by Jamie Russell
Lightning by Jamie Russell

Thanks also to Richard Cooper for sharing this shot from over West.

Lightning by Richard Cooper

Highlights from social media
Here’s a selection of images and videos from Twitter

