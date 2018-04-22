Your Isle of Wight lightning photos and video

The Isle of Wight played host to some spectacular lightning shows last night.

Mixed with some booming thunderclaps, the storms were coming from many directions, with sudden downpours of rain thrown into the mix.

Your photos

Social media was awash with photos and videos of the storms (see a selection below).

Our thanks to Jamie Russell from Island Visions Photography for sharing these stunning photos below that he captured last night.

Thanks also to Richard Cooper for sharing this shot from over West.

Highlights from social media

Here’s a selection of images and videos from Twitter

Voilent Thunderstorm currently affecting the Isle Of Wight / Lee on Solent area. 200 strikes per minute heading towards Southampton Live Footage with sound: https://t.co/SnRBiaW146; pic.twitter.com/QkEXcwzgrq — Paul Silvers (@Cloud9weather1) April 21, 2018

Goodnight #isleofwight

Thanks for the most spectacular storm i've ever seen! Mother nature you are amazing!!! pic.twitter.com/8jscwxbdcM — Cupcakes and Anxiety (@CrazyCakeLadyK) April 21, 2018

Image: © Island Visions Photography