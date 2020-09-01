£10,000 funding available for Isle of Wight suicide prevention groups

Community and voluntary organisations in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight can bid for grants of up to £10,000 to deliver suicide prevention work with residents through a new fund announced this week.

The Hampshire and IoW Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP)’s Suicide Prevention Innovation Fund aims to support innovative and community-based initiatives which embed suicide prevention and awareness within our communities.

The fund has been established to seed-fund local projects that target under-represented groups and those at highest risk of suicide and self-harm.

Mosdell: Every suicide is one too many

Cllr Clare Mosdell, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, Public Health and Housing Needs at Isle of Wight Council, said:

“Suicide affects all age groups and communities in fact, few people escape being touched by the devastating effects of suicidal behaviour in their lifetime. Death by suicide is preventable and every one suicide is one too many. “It is a deeply personal tragedy, which has a long-standing effect on families, friends and communities. “I am therefore delighted to support this opportunity to develop local, innovative and community-based initiatives which embed suicide prevention and awareness within communities.”

Don’t miss the deadline

The closing date for applications is midnight on Monday 14th September. Find out more and download the application form from the Website.

