1000cc motorcyles with sidecar and no brakes return to Smallbrook after a decade away

Rob shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

After an absence of some ten years, sidecar speedway will be returning to the Island at the Smallbrook Stadium in Ryde on Saturday 1 June.

Practice will be from 6.30pm ahead of the first race at 7pm. Not everybody will be interested in the Champions League Final!

Over 20 sidecar crews

The meeting, Round 1 of the 2019 British Sidecar Speedway Championship, will be hosted by the Wightlink Warriors speedway team with over 20 sidecar crews expected to compete on the UK’s longest speedway circuit.

The 1000cc motorcycles race clockwise without brakes over four laps with only the skills of the driver and passenger steering the monster machines home safely.

It is currently expected that there will be a minimum of 24 races on the night.

Find out more about sidecar speedway by visiting the official Website.