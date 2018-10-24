100th anniversary of the end of WWI marked with events on the Isle of Wight

The council share details of these upcoming events. Ed

A series of events will be held on the Isle of Wight to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

On 11 November, the country will fall silent to commemorate the signing of the Armistice for the Great War.

Field of Remembrance

On the Island, the Field of Remembrance at Carisbrooke Castle will once again be open to remember those in uniformed services who died serving their country.

The Rt Rev Lord Bishop of Portsmouth, Christopher Foster, will attend a special service at the castle on Thursday 8 November, which members of the public are welcome to attend, at 10.45am.

The castle will also be open during the remembrance weekend for people wishing to lay crosses.

Vigil and service at the Minster

On Saturday 10 November, a short 30-minute vigil service will be held in The Minster, St Thomas’ Square, Newport, at 5pm, which will be followed by the county remembrance service at 11am on Sunday 11 November at the same venue.

This will be attended by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant, Major General Sir Martin White, who will be joined by the High Sheriff, Mrs Gioia Minghella-Giddens, and the chairman of the Isle of Wight Council, Cllr Lora Peacey-Wilcox.

Lighting of the beacons

A short service for the lighting of beacons will be held at 6.30pm at Carisbrooke Castle on Remembrance Sunday.

The beacon will be lit at 7pm and will be followed by the sounding of church bells across the Island, at 7.05pm.

White: “Opportunity to remember”

Major General Martin White said:

“The Great War had a profound impact on each and every one of our towns and villages on the Island. “This is our opportunity to remember those who were lost and mark the end of that dreadful conflict together.”

Chairman: A “small way for us to be thankful for their sacrifice”

Councillor Peacey-Wilcox added:

“There can be few people that have not been touched by the heroism and valour of our service personnel during World War One. “The commemorations are such a small way for us to be thankful for their sacrifice and to ensure we never forget.”

Other events will be held in towns and parishes on the Isle of Wight.

Meanwhile, the annual Poppy Appeal Launch will take place in St Thomas’ Square, Newport, at 11am on 27 October.

Image: catsanchez under CC BY 2.0