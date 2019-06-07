£11m investment will allow one of the Isle of Wight’s largest employers to ‘thrive and grow’

Great news for the Isle of Wight and all those working for GKN Aerospace.

The company – the largest employer on the Island – yesterday (Thursday) announced to their staff a £11m investment in the East Cowes facility.

A Centre of Excellence

GKN say the investment will be used to improve the site’s position “as a Centre of Excellence for advanced composite structures, with a focus on automated manufacturing processes, high volume and complex products, across both commercial aerospace and strategic military work”.

They go on to explain,

In order to focus the site on advanced composite production, a number of commodity, non-core processes and some loss-making work packages will leave the site, while new specialist work packages are being lined up to come in.

Hernes: At forefront of advanced aerospace systems

Garry Hernes, General Manager of the facility explained:

“This £11m investment is great news for the site. It will help us focus on the complex and specialist work we are really good at, and ensure we are fit for the future. “It will also mean the Isle of Wight retains its place at the forefront of advanced aerospace systems and that GKN Aerospace will continue to underpin the Island’s economy and employment for years to come.”

Change from research to insertion

GKN Aerospace also confirmed transformation plans to change the Composite Research Centre (CRC) into a Technology Insertion Centre (TIC). They say this will speed up the time from technology breakthroughs to high-rate production.

The TIC will ensure the latest ground-breaking composite technology developments – drawn from GKN Aerospace’s world-leading network of Global Technology Centres – are smoothly integrated into the Cowes manufacturing site, allowing it to offer unique solutions for its customers.

Investment welcomed

Steve Butler, Isle of Wight Trades Union Council spokesperson, told OnTheWight,

“The IOWTUC welcome GKN £11 Million investment and commitment to the Isle of Wight.”

Hernes: “Not just survive, but to thrive and grow”

Mr Hernes finished by saying,

“The global aerospace industry is highly competitive, with customers always looking for price reductions and the rates on some key platforms declining. This puts real pressure on sites like Cowes and we need to make sure we are ready for the next 25 years and more. “Being able to take the best technology from GKN Aerospace’s global footprint, and then smoothly integrating it into our complex manufacturing environment here in Cowes can set us apart and put in a great position to not just survive, but to thrive and grow. “Combined, these changes will ensure our Cowes site is better able to serve our customers today and will position us to succeed for the long-term.”

Image: © GKN Aerosapce