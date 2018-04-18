15 Isle of Wight businesses turn down underage drinkers, four don’t

The police share this latest news. Ed

A recent test purchasing operation in Newport and Ryde has seen fifteen venues visited taking a responsible approach to preventing underage alcohol sales.

On Sunday 15 April the Licensing team and an underage teenage volunteer visited nineteen licensed premises including pubs, newsagents, and supermarkets.

Four premises failed the test

Four of the premises visited failed the tests and were issued with a £90 fixed penalty notice. Those premises will be subject to follow up visits from the Licensing team to identify areas of improvement and will be targeted in a future test purchasing operation.

The venues that failed the test purchasing operation were:

Central Stores, High Street, Newport.

Wheatsheaf Hotel, St. Thomas Square, Newport.

Yelfs Hotel, Union Street, Ryde.

Bendula, Union Street, Ryde.

Majority passed spot checks with flying colours

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who is in charge of policing on the Isle of Wight, said:

“This test purchasing operation was undertaken ahead of the busy summer season which brings many tourists and festival-goers to the Isle of Wight. The aim of the tests was to ensure that policies and procedures relating to age verification processes at the premises were effective. “We’re really pleased, along with our colleagues from Isle of Wight Council’s licensing team, that the majority of the premises visited passed the spot checks with flying colours. “I hope that the four premises that failed this test purchasing operation take a responsible approach to ensure that they have a positive impact on preventing alcohol related violence and anti-social behaviour. We will carry out work with them to make sure that proper procedures and staff training are in place. Each of them were also informed that a second failure could lead to a closure notice or changes to their license. “Operations like this reduce the vulnerability of young people who may otherwise become a victim of crime or be taken to hospital for medical treatment. I’m pleased that the results have been so positive. “We will continue to work alongside our partners at Isle of Wight Council to undertake education, training, and test purchase operations with all licensed premises to ensure that these high standards are maintained. Regular communication with licensed premises also helps us to identify teenagers who may be attempting to buy alcohol who need support from either ourselves or another agency.”

Premises who passed the test

The fifteen premises that passed the test purchasing operation were: