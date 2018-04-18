Plans to extend Mole Country Stores rejected by committee

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Mole Country Stores has been refused planning permission to extend the store at Blackwater Road, Newport, for the second time.

The application, discussed by the Isle of Wight Council’s planning committee yesterday (Tuesday), sought permission for an extension to the existing store and a new building for retail and storage use. Other plans included converting a bungalow at the site into a cafe and workshop, enabling Bayliss and Booth to relocate there.

The application was rejected by six votes to two, with no abstentions.

Committee members said the development was unsustainable, as ‘out of town’ schemes encouraged car use, and the applicant had not demonstrated there were no other suitable sites.

Mosdell: “We should encourage businesses”

Speaking in support of the application, Cllr Clare Mosdell, said:

“We should encourage businesses which do not fit within the standard norm of the high street business to flourish and not dictate to them where they should have premises.”

Brodie: “Contradicts the Island Plan”

Cllr Geoff Brodie spoke against the application, and said very little had changed since the previous proposal was rejected.

Cllr Brodie said: