150 used tyres dumped in Isle of Wight Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty

The National Trust are appealing to Islanders to get in touch if they have any information

tyres on mottistone down

The National Trust has this morning discovered a serious example of flytipping on their land.

Around 150 car tyres have been dumped in Jubilee car park on Mottistone Downs – an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

A spokesperson for the National Trust says,

“We’d really appreciate it if anyone who has any information about this could get in contact with us on 01983 741020. Thank you.”

Wednesday, 8th January, 2020 10:36am

