150 used tyres dumped in Isle of Wight Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty

The National Trust has this morning discovered a serious example of flytipping on their land.
Around 150 car tyres have been dumped in Jubilee car park on Mottistone Downs – an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
A spokesperson for the National Trust says,
“We’d really appreciate it if anyone who has any information about this could get in contact with us on 01983 741020. Thank you.”
Image: © National Trust
Wednesday, 8th January, 2020 10:36am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nos
Filed under: Environment, Featured, Green Issues, Isle of Wight News, West Wight
