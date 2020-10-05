163-year-old Isle of Wight Regatta will come to an end – unless volunteers step up

At the recent Annual General Meeting of Sandown Bay Regatta, it was discovered that no one was prepared to take on the position of Chairperson.

The Regatta, an annual event that has been in place since 1857, and, apart from the war years, has been a part of the summer season in Sandown, enjoyed by both the locals and visitors alike.

The early days of rowing, canoeing and sailing events in different categories gradually evolved over the past 30 years, with less activity on the water, but more shore sports for both adults and children.

This, as well as the charity stalls and entertainment on the esplanade, gave the day a lovely atmosphere, and one that Sandown has been proud of over all these years.

Help needed

The dedicated group of organisers have to admit to not getting any younger, and sadly, unless there are a number of people who want to step up and be involved, there will not be another Sandown Bay Regatta.

Thanks

On behalf of Sandown Bay Regatta, we would like to thank the people of Sandown and the Bay area who, for so many years, have given their help and support to making the event possible.

Want to help out?

However, if you are interested in ensuring the Regatta continues, if you are willing to help with the planning and arranging, and on the day, or prepared to even take the helm and become Chairman, then please contact our Honorary Secretary Jade Shepherd by email on [email protected]

News shared by Mrs Reeves, Sandown Bay Regatta Treasurer, in her own words. Ed