17 nights of roadworks planned for later this month

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

A major section of one of the main roads serving St Helens is due to be upgraded by Island Roads at the end of the month.

The work to resurface Carpenter’s Road between Beaper Shute and Station Road roundabout will be undertaken at night between the hours of 7.30pm and 6am in order to minimise inconvenience. The project, which is scheduled to last 17 nights, is due to begin on 30 April.

Work will not be carried out at weekends nor over the May bank holiday.

5km of resurfaced road

When the project is completed it will mean that a whole five-kilometre stretch of the network from Beaper Shute through St Helens and into Nettlestone will have been resurfaced by Island Roads.

Island Roads construction manager Keith Gourlay said:

“The work will also follow resurfacing in Beaper Shute so we hope residents and visitors travelling through this area will notice significant improvement to the condition of the highway. “By working at night we have sought to minimise disruption but it is impossible to undertake such resurfacing schemes without causing some localised inconvenience so would like to thank residents in advance for their co-operation and understanding.”

During work on the scheme, a diversion route via will be in place via Nettlestone if you are approaching from the north and via Bembridge if you are approaching from the south.

