Monkey Haven strikes Gold with VisitEngland

Great news from the folks at Monkey Haven. Ed

Monkey Haven on the Isle of Wight has just struck Gold by winning one of the biggest awards in Tourism – a VisitEngland Gold accolade in the prestigious Visitor Attraction category.

A spokesman for VisitEngland commented,

“This accolade is testament to the high standards achieved, which the assessor felt were truly deserving of recognition.”

A happy home for many

The animal sanctuary near Newport is a happy home for monkeys, bird of prey, meerkats, reptiles and other exotic creatures.

As well as being a primate rescue centre, they run a birds of prey ‘rescue and release programme’, caring for injured birds until they are well enough to be returned to the wild.

Second Gold in just weeks

VisitEngland’s golden gong comes just weeks after the attraction was awarded a Gold in the Beautiful South Awards for 2016/17. The rescue centre has also been TripAdvisor’s number one attraction on the Isle of Wight for the past two years.

Don Walser, Founder of Monkey Haven, commented,