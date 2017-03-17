You’d be a ‘fool’ to miss The Unravelling Wilburys at the Winter Gardens

The Unravelling Wilburys are playing live at Ventnor Winter Gardens on Saturday 1st April in what should be a memorable evening, as the band turn their skills to replicating the sound and songs of the late 80’s supergroup, The Traveling Wilburys.

The birth of the Travelling Wilburys was a happy accident when in 1988 George Harrison wanted a B-side and enlisted the help of some of his pals who happened to come up with a track. His pals were Jeff Lynne (ELO), Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and Roy Orbison.

A couple of days later George’s record company, Warner Brothers, heard the track and said it could not be wasted on a B-side and suggested that maybe the line-up could come up with an album, and so the Travelling Wilburys were formed.

It was a perfect collaboration and the album that followed, The Travelling Wilburys Volume 1 sold over five million copies.

Playing all the hits

The Unravelling Wilburys will be sure to play hits like End of the Line, Handle with Care, The Devil’s Been Busy, Not Alone Anymore, Heading for the Light, Tweeter and The Monkey Man.

They are also likely to play choice cuts from the solo careers of each Wilbury member: Pretty Woman and You Got It (Roy Orbison), Mr Blue Sky and When I Was A Boy (ELO), The Waiting and I Won’t Back Down (Tom Petty), Got My Mind Set On You and All Those Years Ago (George Harrison) and Mr Tambourine Man and Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan), to name a few.

Going for over 24 years

The band have been together for 24 years, though until 2014 they performed Beatles hits with the unlikely moniker of Sgt Pepper’s Only Darts Board Band.

The Flab Five toured Europe, the UK and the USA, headlining at a Beatles convention at Montgomery, Alabama, festivals (including Glastonbury) and playing in theatres and clubs.

Book now

You can be sure of a great evening’s entertainment at the Winter Gardens.

Tickets are £12 and available from the Winter Gardens, by phone on 01983 857757 or online with Ticketsource.

The evening starts at 8pm.

Image: © Smokey Ambience

