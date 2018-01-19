18 year old sexually assaulted in Ryde at 2am

Police share this appeal. Ed

We are carrying our enquiries after an 18 year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted in Ryde in the early hours of this morning (Friday 19 January).

Specialist officers are supporting the victim who reported that she left Coburgs on Union Street at around 2am. She stated that she was assaulted at the junction of Bellvue Road and Dover Street shortly afterwards.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened and we are reviewing CCTV in the area.

Members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team are on patrol this morning and anyone with any concerns should speak to one of these officers.

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44180023685 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

