Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 7th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
New utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Gatehouse Road
Location: at Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Gatehouse Road)
07 August — 10 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 August — 10 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Step repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Belgrave Steps
Location: at Belgrave Steps, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Belgrave Steps)
07 August — 21 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Belgrave Steps, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 August — 21 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Ditch clearance works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Pound Lane
Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Pound Lane)
07 August — 09 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 August — 09 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Section 50 works by DARES to repair collapsed sewer in carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Multi-way traffic signals
Name: Newport Road Cemetery
Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Newport Road Cemetery)
07 August — 11 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 15 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cowes : : Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Carry Out The Construction Of A New Vehicular & Pedestrian Access Into Bae System Site
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Albert Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 08 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Dudley Road
Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 08 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Dudley Road
Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 08 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Dudley Road
Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 08 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Dudley Road
Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 08 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Dudley Road
Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3399 Limerstone Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 01 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: From Lower Limerstone Lane To Short Lane (Ml630130): Limerstone Road-Brighstone:; Cw Cip Scheme Cw Cip Schem
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Plus Regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) Brighs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 01 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone : From Junction With Lower Limerstone Lane 680m West Towards Brighstone, Ml 630129 : Main Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Brighstone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 01 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone : From New Road 620m Towards Shorwell, Ml 630128 : Main Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Brighstone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 09 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Carisbrooke : O/S No.21 – Mill Cottage : High Street-Carisbrooke
Works description: C/W Manhole Cover Has Slight Movement And Requires Replacing With New
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Belgrave Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 08 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Dudley Road
Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Belgrave Steps, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 21 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : R933 Belgrave Steps : C45 Belgrave Road—Belgrave Steps-Ventnor
Works description: Reconstruct Concrete Steps.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 08 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Dudley Road
Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 21 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Outside Barn 1 Little Upton Farm
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Parklands Avenue, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes: Ml 140156 Between Crossfield Avenue And Park Road: Parklands Avenue-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 18 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : From Haylands School 200m West Towards Play Lane, Ml 340638 : Playstreet Lane-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 09 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne : Ditch To Be Cleared From Opposite Flatbrooks To Yarmouth Road : Pound Lane-Calbourne
Works description: Ditching Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 11 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport Road, Northwood Cemetery – Jctn Of Mill Hill Road
Works description: Section 50 Works By Dares To Repair Collapsed Sewer In Carriageway. Temp Traffic Control Multi-Way Lights
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 21 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Between 170 And 172 Fairlee Road
Works description: Replacing A Pole In Footway Walkway In Carriageway Required For Pedestrians
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 01 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newchurch : Adjcacent To Woods Drive, Ml 430144 : Alverstone Road-Newchurch
Works description: Post Works To Bus Stop Newchurch
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 09 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater : Blackbridge Road, Freshwater : Blackbridge- Freshwater—Unclassified Road Over – Blackbridge, Freshwater
Works description: Parapet Painting
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 09 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : J/W Bracklands Lane, Entrance To Dorshill Farm Emporium : Briddlesford Road-Newport – 10449
Works description: Supply/ Install New Gully Frame & Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 27 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 5 Mill Hill Road, Cowes
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 16 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 1a
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Appley Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 09 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Appley Road (Ml 340445) : Appley Lane-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Arundel Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Marlborough Road (Ml 341452) : Arundel Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Outside Ashey Cottages (Ml 320223) : Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chapel Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 14 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 Chapel St, Newport
Works description: Scaff App. 2 Chapel St, Newport – 08/08 – 14/08
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Harding Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 14 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No 31
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Heathfield Close, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 15 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 2
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 09 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Great Preston Road (Ml 340240) : High Park Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 55 Mayfield Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Renew Broken Meter Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Carisbrooke College
Works description: Gas Service Installation
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Popham Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 Popham Road , Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Install Water Connection To New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Prospect Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S 26 To O/S 34
Works description: Excavation In Footway For A New Electrical Connection. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Salisbury Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Marlborough Road (Ml 340608) : Salisbury Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Somerset Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
07 August — 09 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Marlborough Road (Ml 340613) : Somerset Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 38 On St Marys Road
Works description: Cowes 422840 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
York Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
08 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S No 23
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Image: raver_mikey under CC BY 2.0
Monday, 7th August, 2017 8:14am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fxh
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Joe
7.Aug.2017 10:07am
I don’t see Pier Street in Ventnor on this list …