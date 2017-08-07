Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 7th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

New utility connection works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Gatehouse Road

Location: at Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Gatehouse Road)

07 August — 10 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 August — 10 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Step repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Belgrave Steps

Location: at Belgrave Steps, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Belgrave Steps)

07 August — 21 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Belgrave Steps, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 August — 21 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Ditch clearance works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Pound Lane

Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Pound Lane)

07 August — 09 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 August — 09 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Section 50 works by DARES to repair collapsed sewer in carriageway.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Multi-way traffic signals

Name: Newport Road Cemetery

Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Newport Road Cemetery)

07 August — 11 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 15 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Cowes : : Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Carry Out The Construction Of A New Vehicular & Pedestrian Access Into Bae System Site

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Albert Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 08 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 08 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 08 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 08 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 08 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3399 Limerstone Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 01 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brighstone: From Lower Limerstone Lane To Short Lane (Ml630130): Limerstone Road-Brighstone:; Cw Cip Scheme Cw Cip Schem

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Plus Regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) Brighs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 01 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brighstone : From Junction With Lower Limerstone Lane 680m West Towards Brighstone, Ml 630129 : Main Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Brighstone

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 01 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brighstone : From New Road 620m Towards Shorwell, Ml 630128 : Main Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing Brighstone

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 09 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Carisbrooke : O/S No.21 – Mill Cottage : High Street-Carisbrooke

Works description: C/W Manhole Cover Has Slight Movement And Requires Replacing With New

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Belgrave Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 08 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Belgrave Steps, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 21 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor : R933 Belgrave Steps : C45 Belgrave Road—Belgrave Steps-Ventnor

Works description: Reconstruct Concrete Steps.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 08 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Dudley Road

Works description: Ventnor Children’S Carnival [Road Closure] Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 21 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Outside Barn 1 Little Upton Farm

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Parklands Avenue, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 15 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes: Ml 140156 Between Crossfield Avenue And Park Road: Parklands Avenue-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 18 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : From Haylands School 200m West Towards Play Lane, Ml 340638 : Playstreet Lane-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4 Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 09 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne : Ditch To Be Cleared From Opposite Flatbrooks To Yarmouth Road : Pound Lane-Calbourne

Works description: Ditching Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 11 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport Road, Northwood Cemetery – Jctn Of Mill Hill Road

Works description: Section 50 Works By Dares To Repair Collapsed Sewer In Carriageway. Temp Traffic Control Multi-Way Lights

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 21 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Between 170 And 172 Fairlee Road

Works description: Replacing A Pole In Footway Walkway In Carriageway Required For Pedestrians

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 01 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newchurch : Adjcacent To Woods Drive, Ml 430144 : Alverstone Road-Newchurch

Works description: Post Works To Bus Stop Newchurch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 09 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater : Blackbridge Road, Freshwater : Blackbridge- Freshwater—Unclassified Road Over – Blackbridge, Freshwater

Works description: Parapet Painting

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 09 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : J/W Bracklands Lane, Entrance To Dorshill Farm Emporium : Briddlesford Road-Newport – 10449

Works description: Supply/ Install New Gully Frame & Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 27 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 5 Mill Hill Road, Cowes

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 16 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite 1a

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Appley Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 09 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Appley Road (Ml 340445) : Appley Lane-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Arundel Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Marlborough Road (Ml 341452) : Arundel Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Outside Ashey Cottages (Ml 320223) : Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 14 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 Chapel St, Newport

Works description: Scaff App. 2 Chapel St, Newport – 08/08 – 14/08

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Harding Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 14 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: No 31

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Heathfield Close, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 15 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 2

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 09 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Great Preston Road (Ml 340240) : High Park Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 55 Mayfield Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Renew Broken Meter Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Carisbrooke College

Works description: Gas Service Installation

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Popham Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 Popham Road , Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Install Water Connection To New House.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Prospect Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S 26 To O/S 34

Works description: Excavation In Footway For A New Electrical Connection. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Salisbury Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Marlborough Road (Ml 340608) : Salisbury Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Somerset Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

07 August — 09 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Marlborough Road (Ml 340613) : Somerset Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite 38 On St Marys Road

Works description: Cowes 422840 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

York Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

08 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S No 23

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: raver_mikey under CC BY 2.0