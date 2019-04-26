20 Isle of Wight households needed emergency food parcels every week day last year on average

Hannah shares this stark news from Isle of Wight Foodbank. Ed

The Isle of Wight Foodbank provided 5,067 three day emergency food parcels to local people between April 2018 to March 2019. Of this number, 1,926 went to children.

The local food bank’s figures feed into a larger national picture with a record increase in food bank use across the UK reported today by the Trussell Trust.

The Isle of Wight Foodbank is backing calls from the Trussell Trust to ensure the benefits system is able to protect people from poverty.

4% increase on same period last year

The figures from The Isle of Wight Foodbank are a 4% increase on the same period last year.

The charity believes the local increase is due to people struggling with continued issues with benefit payments, and the usual issues around seasonal work on the Island.

King: Will continue to provide vital support

Hannah King, food bank manager of Isle of Wight Foodbank, said:



“Until we reach a future where food banks are no longer needed, we’ll continue to provide vital support when it matters most. “We’re dedicated to ensuring that people in our community without enough money for food are able to access emergency support. “Our vital work in the community has only been possible in the last year because of the incredible generosity shown by local people in donating food, time and funds. Thank you.”

Surviving on donations

The running costs for the food bank are raised locally to enable them to continue their work.

Costs include warehouse space, to sort and stock donated food, a van to pick up donated food and deliver to distribution centres, and other overheads like utilities and insurances.

Find out more

The food bank welcomes any new offers of help with funding – local businesses, organisations and individuals interested in supporting the food bank’s work can find out more on the Website.