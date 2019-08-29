20-year-old robbed of rucksack and trainers on Saturday afternoon

Hampshire Constabulary share this latest appeal. Ed
We are appealing for information after a 20-year-old man was robbed whilst walking along Tennyson Road in Freshwater between 5.30pm and 5.35pm on Saturday 24 August.
The man reported that three boys approached him and made demands for him to hand over his rucksack and trainers.
The man’s rucksack is described as a beige Animal rucksack contained and it contained several items:
- Brown wallet with bank card and cash
- Charger and USM plug
- Blue headphones
- Keys with Bart Simpson keyring
- Black joggers and black t-shirt
- Black lanyard from the New Forest Show
- CEX card with an image of Bart Simpson on it
His trainers were also taken, a pair of maroon coloured Nike Air Walk trainers with a white trim and black laces.
The boys have been described as
Boy 1
- White
- Aged 18 or 19-years-old
- 5 feet 10 inches
- Slim build
- Short blonde hair
- Black, stubbly beard
- Jeans
- Grey t-shirt
- White trainers
Boy 2
- White
- Aged 17-years-old
- Brown hair
- Blue shorts
- Black t-shirt with Adidas logo on top left
Boy 3
- White
- Larger build
- Black hooded top
- Black joggers
- Black shoes with white Nike tick
Get in touch
We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of offence who saw boys matching these descriptions, or may have witnessed this incident.
Furthermore, if you know where any of the above items are, please get in contact.
Call 101 and quote 44190301151.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
