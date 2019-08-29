20-year-old robbed of rucksack and trainers on Saturday afternoon

Hampshire Constabulary share this latest appeal. Ed

We are appealing for information after a 20-year-old man was robbed whilst walking along Tennyson Road in Freshwater between 5.30pm and 5.35pm on Saturday 24 August.

The man reported that three boys approached him and made demands for him to hand over his rucksack and trainers.

The man’s rucksack is described as a beige Animal rucksack contained and it contained several items:

Brown wallet with bank card and cash

Charger and USM plug

Blue headphones

Keys with Bart Simpson keyring

Black joggers and black t-shirt

Black lanyard from the New Forest Show

CEX card with an image of Bart Simpson on it

His trainers were also taken, a pair of maroon coloured Nike Air Walk trainers with a white trim and black laces.

The boys have been described as

Boy 1

White

Aged 18 or 19-years-old

5 feet 10 inches

Slim build

Short blonde hair

Black, stubbly beard

Jeans

Grey t-shirt

White trainers

Boy 2

White

Aged 17-years-old

Brown hair

Blue shorts

Black t-shirt with Adidas logo on top left

Boy 3

White

Larger build

Black hooded top

Black joggers

Black shoes with white Nike tick

Get in touch

We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of offence who saw boys matching these descriptions, or may have witnessed this incident.

Furthermore, if you know where any of the above items are, please get in contact.

Call 101 and quote 44190301151.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0