200 take part in Ghost Runner 2019 (photos)

Run in conjunction with WightAid, those taking part in this year’s Ghost Runner took in five kilometres of muddy trails around the forest.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Runners taking part in 2019 Ghost Runner event

Phil shares this report from last week’s Ghost Runner event. Ed

Almost 200 intrepid runners took on a spooky charity fun run on a wet and blustery Friday evening around Parkhurst Forest. 

Now in its fifth year, the Ghost Runner was this year run in conjunction with local charity Wight Aid and took in five kilometres of muddy trails around the forest. 

Fancy dress was actively encouraged, and spot prizes were awarded before the start for the organiser’s favourites.

Runners taking part in 2019 Ghost Runner event
Runners taking part in 2019 Ghost Runner event
Runners taking part in 2019 Ghost Runner event

Organisers GP Sport said…

“We had the worst ever weather this year, but we had the biggest turnout, the best fancy dress and the best atmosphere – the spirit of the competitors was incredible and we are already looking forward to next year.”

Runners taking part in 2019 Ghost Runner event
Runners taking part in 2019 Ghost Runner event

Runners crossed the finish line to receive a bespoke medal, and to a light supper served from the forest office by Wight Aid.

Runners taking part in 2019 Ghost Runner event
Runners taking part in 2019 Ghost Runner event
Runners taking part in 2019 Ghost Runner event

Plans are already in place to stage the sixth edition of the event in October 2020.

Monday, 4th November, 2019 9:45am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nhy

Filed under: Newport, Running, Sports

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*