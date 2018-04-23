My Isle of Wight Awards now open for nominations

Stuart shares this latest news from Red Funnel about the My Isle of Wight Awards. Ed

Now into its eighth year, Red Funnel’s myIsleofWight Awards returns to showcase the very best tourism businesses on the Island and give visitors the opportunity to vote for their favourites.

Boasting picturesque beaches, stunning views, great days out, not to mention famous crab sandwiches; the Isle of Wight is a unique and much-loved holiday destination for millions of people every year, and the myIsleofWight Awards capture the passion and spirit of the many tourism businesses on the Island.

Visitors vote

The only visitor-voted-for accolade for businesses on the Isle of Wight, the awards allow tourists to shine a spotlight on places that have helped to make their stay on the Island extra special.

Whether it’s a favourite pub or restaurant, place to stay or day out, this year’s awards leaves no stone unturned with a host of exciting categories to choose from, including: ‘Best Place for Family Fun’, ‘Best Place for Arts, Heritage & Culture’, ‘Most Luxurious Bed & Breakfast’, ‘Best Boutique Retreat’, ‘Best Gastronomic Experience’, and ‘Best Eatery with a Sea View’.

Awards receive fantastic support from businesses and attractions

Kevin George, Red Funnel’s Chairman and CEO, said:

“We’re thrilled to get voting underway for this year’s awards. The success over the past eight years is testament to the fantastic support the awards receives from businesses and attractions, and most importantly from visitors who are passionate about sharing their experiences. “We very much look forward to seeing who the nominees are later this year.”

Alix Robinson, editor of myIsleofWight.com, said:

“myIsleofWight is the Island’s independent guide, written by locals, offering authentic unbiased information on all the best things to do, places to stay and where to eat across the Isle of Wight. “The awards follow this ethos, celebrating businesses that go above and beyond in offering their customers an outstanding holiday experience.”

The categories

Voting is open throughout the year until midnight on 31st December 2018, with the winners set to be announced at an awards ceremony in January 2019.

The Red Funnel 2018 myIsleofWight.com Awards categories are:

· Best Eatery with a Sea View

· Best Gastronomic Experience

· Best Cuppa & Slice of Something Nice

· The Ultimate Burger

· Best Fish and Chips in Your Hand

· Best Place for Pint of Island Ale

· Homemade/Local Produce Champion

· Best Pit Stop Whilst Out Adventuring

· Best Place to Make a Furry Friend

· Best Water-Based Activity Provider

· Best Land-Based Activity Provider

· Best Event to Lie Back and Soak Up the Sounds

· Best Shop to Pick Up That Something Special

· Best Place for Family Fun

· Best Place for Arts, Heritage & Culture

· Best Way to Explore Outdoors

· Best Boutique Retreat

· Best Place to Go Glamping

· Most Luxurious Bed & Breakfast

· Best Place for a Shindig (self-catering)

· The Ultimate Hotel Experience

· Cosiest Hideway (self-catering)

· Best Place to Hook Up (Caravanning and Touring)

· Best Rustic Camping Experience

