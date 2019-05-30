2018 national coastal death figures show that half entered the water unexpectedly

Paul shares this latest news on behalf of RNLI. Ed

Annual accidental water-related fatality figures1 released today by the lifesaving charity the RNLI reveal that 20 people lost their lives accidentally around the south east coast and Thames in 2018. Of these, half entered the water without planning to do so.

As the RNLI’s national drowning prevention campaign Respect the Water launches for 2019, the RNLI is urging the public to follow this potentially lifesaving advice if they find themselves in trouble after falling into cold water:

Fight your instinct to swim hard or thrash about – this can lead to breathing in water and drowning

Instead, relax and FLOAT on your back, until you have regained control of your breathing

Guy Addington, RNLI Community Safety Partner and Margate lifeboat crew member, says:

“No one should have to lose someone they love to drowning. Many of the tragic deaths recorded at the coast and on the Thames can be avoided if people understand the risks and prepare themselves by practising the Float technique. “We’ve been contacted by people who say they remembered the Float message and technique while in serious trouble in the water, and that following the RNLI’s advice helped save their life. But we won’t be complacent; we all have a role to play in safety education to help save lives from drowning.”

Guy continues:

“A worrying figure shows that; last year in London and the south east, nine people died in and around the water while out running or walking. Knowing what to do if you fall into cold water can be the difference between life and death. “The instinctive human reaction when you fall into cold water can cause panic and gasping for breath, increasing the chances of breathing in water. Although it’s counter-intuitive, the best immediate course of action is to fight your instinct and float on your back.”

For more advice on how to float visit RespectTheWater.com.

On social media search #FloatToLive #RespectTheWater.

For those who are planning to go into the water, the best way to enjoy it safely is to choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags – the area most closely monitored by the lifeguards. And if you see someone else in danger in the water at the coast, fight your instinct to go in and try to rescue them yourself, instead call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.’

The Respect the Water campaign will run throughout the summer with advertising across cinema, outdoor posters, radio, online, and catch-up TV channels.

