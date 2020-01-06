2020 season of sailing regattas launched with awards evening

Janet Grosvenor (pictured) was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award and made an Honorary Life Member for her immense contribution, both to the Club and the sport itself at the recent Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) annual awards ceremony in London.

RORC CEO, Eddie Warden Owen acknowledged her commitment,

“We are honouring a person who has given her life to the RORC. When Janet applied for the job as a receptionist in 1969 she never expected it to be a job for life, but as always in these situations, the Club evolved, her roles changed, and so did she. “Janet, whose name is synonymous with the RORC, started as Membership Secretary and ended up as RORC Racing Manager.”

Grosvenor: “An enormous honour”

An emotional and amazed Janet, after receiving the award, explained,

“I could not have imagined what a wonderful tapestry of a working life I would go on to have. To have my contribution to the Club acknowledged with a Lifetime Achievement Award and Hon. Life Membership of the Royal Ocean Racing Club is an enormous honour. “Sailing is a great sport, with interesting people from all walks of life and the job involved worldwide travel – one cannot wish for more! The changes over the years have been enormous, so it has never been dull!”

Background

Janet learnt to sail and logged her qualification miles to become a RORC member in 1978.

She has served under 17 Commodores and nine Admirals; has rubbed shoulders with Royalty, Prime Ministers and celebrities from all over the world, and represented the RORC on countless committees, including the RYA’s Offshore Racing Group serving as the RYA’s representative on World Sailing’s Oceanic and Offshore Committee.

2020 season of regattas

As ever, the Royal Ocean Racing Club has several special events and regattas throughout the sailing season.

As spring arrives in the Solent and boats return to the water, the RORC Easter Challenge (10-12 April 2020) offers crews the chance for some vital pre-season training and fine-tuning.

IRC European Championship

On the 8th July, prior to Volvo Cork Week and the IRC European Championship, the Morgan Cup Race will start from Cowes, bound for Cork.

Organised by the RORC since 1958, this will be the first time that the course has been set from Cowes to across the Celtic Sea and on to Cork. The 324nm race is expected to attract a substantial fleet.

A new trophy for Line Honours has been donated by His Royal Highness, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales.

Entry now open

Online Entry is now open for the 2020 IRC European Championship which will take place in Crosshaven, Ireland during Volvo Cork Week as part of the unique celebration of the 300th anniversary of the Royal Cork Yacht Club.

The 2020 IRC European Championship will be held over five days of racing from Monday 13th July to Friday 17th July.

J/111 World Championship

In 2020 the RORC is to host J/111 World Championship and are delighted to have been asked to organise the 2020 J/111 World Championship in the waters off Cowes during September.

Up to 20 of these highly competitive one design boats will compete, firstly in a pre-Worlds regatta over the 30th and 31st August, and then four days of championship racing from the 2nd to 5th September.

Seeking competitors for Olympic Games

In addition to all this activity from the RORC, the Royal Yachting Association is on the hunt for sailors and boat owners interested in the new double-handed mixed offshore event that will debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This exciting discipline will see mixed pairs battle it out over a four-day offshore race in a new showcase for the sport.

With planning for Paris 2024 already underway, the RYA has registered an entry for a British team in the 2020 World Sailing Offshore World Championship held in conjunction with the Rolex Middle Sea Race.

The RYA would now like to hear from any motivated and experienced sailors interested in trying double-handed offshore sailing, and they are also keen to hear from any boat owners who may either be looking for a racing partner or prepared to loan or charter a suitable boat to others.

News shared by Suzanne and Alan. Ed