20th anniversary of Cowes lifeboats to be celebrated

Generous helpings of memorable milestones are being commemorated at Cowes this weekend, with anniversary celebrations of two local lifeboat services.

It was 30 years ago that Cowes got its very own lifeboat service, the real need for one sparked by a disastrous tragedy in the harbour.

Initially the lifeboat service was an independent operation; but then members agreed to its transfer in 2008 to the RNLI. This led to the national charity acquiring and converting the old Customs House in Watch House Lane, which in 2012 became the first RNLI station in the country to be opened by the Queen.

Double anniversary exhibition

On Saturday (30th June) a double anniversary exhibition will open to the public at Regatta House on The Parade, at which will be displayed an impressive number of photographs of both services.

There will also be a display by the Cowes RNLI guild. Manning the Regatta House event will be members of the station’s visits team.

Re-dedication of the station

On Sunday (July 1), as well as the exhibition, there will be a restricted entry event at the station. Guests will attend a short service of re-dedication of the RNLI lifeboat service, with reference to the former independent operation.

The re-dedication will be conducted by the station Chaplain, the Rev Andrew Poppe, and there will also be a contribution from the station’s Operations Manager, Mark Southwell.

Donations fund refreshments

With the help of cash donations, there will be refreshments, with glasses and napkins being donated by Bookers the wholesalers.

Cowes Guild committee are providing canapes, and later guests can pay for a barbecue at the adjoining Island Sailing Club.

Free exhibition

The times of the exhibition, which will be free, are 11am to 4pm on Saturday, and 12 noon to 2pm on Sunday.

Mark says,

“Anyone interested in the sea, lifeboats and Cowes will enjoy a visit.”

