21 acre parcel of land made available with potential for 33 housing units

A 21 acre plot of land off Perowne Way, Sandown has come up for sale – which could become home to over 30 dwellings.

Although no discussions have yet taken place with IWC planning officers, the agent says that initial discussions have been held with access owners.

Architects add there is the potential for 33 housing units, “leaving the rest of the acreage as paddock, pasture, or amenity land”.

The mature hedges that are currently screening the site would remain to ensure “a degree of privacy to both occupiers of neighbouring properties”.

Part of Island Plan Core Strategy

The agent said,

“The land has already been promoted under the Island Plan Core Strategy and with that in mind our in-house architectural team has undertaken a development brief to show what could be possible.”

