21 acre parcel of land made available with potential for 33 housing units

Although no discussions have yet been held with planning officers, the agent says there is the potential for 33 dwellings on this parcel of land.

Land at Perowne Way Sandown

A 21 acre plot of land off Perowne Way, Sandown has come up for sale – which could become home to over 30 dwellings.

Although no discussions have yet taken place with IWC planning officers, the agent says that initial discussions have been held with access owners.

Architects add there is the potential for 33 housing units, “leaving the rest of the acreage as paddock, pasture, or amenity land”.

The mature hedges that are currently screening the site would remain to ensure “a degree of privacy to both occupiers of neighbouring properties”.

Part of Island Plan Core Strategy
The agent said,

“The land has already been promoted under the Island Plan Core Strategy and with that in mind our in-house architectural team has undertaken a development brief to show what could be possible.”

Friday, 11th August, 2017 12:21pm

By

  1. liam


    11.Aug.2017 12:29pm

    Are they building it on stilts?

  2. bbrown


    11.Aug.2017 1:39pm

    As if every property would get over half an acre they are more likely to build many more than that to make more money.

