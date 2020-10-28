21 lives saved as 36,000 people visit Ryde beach over the summer

As Summer fades in to Autumn and the long hot summer days become a faint memory, a heart-warming and positive piece of news emerges from the Covid-19 impacted Island for Islanders and visitors alike.

During the summer period, the lifeguards on Ryde beaches were on duty and alert for all the families and visitors to Ryde beach and a report just out shows how important their service has been to our community.

299 interventions

Over the summer period, the lifeguards intervened on 299 occasions, made 48 rescues, gave first aid to 21 people and saved the lives of 22 persons.

Two thirds of all interventions were to visitors to our Island and one third to Islanders.

Speaking today, Team Leader Tod Miller said,

“It was a particularly challenging year for us, with an extremely busy August with a lot of rescues being performed and certainly many lives saved, aided with the addition of the IRB. “I am very proud of my team and the service we provide for Ryde.”

36,000 visitors to the beach

During the summer it was estimated that 36,000 visitors attended the beach in Ryde served by the Lifeguard services.

Ryde Town Council, who commission and pay for the Life guard services on Ryde beach, acknowledge the service delivery and the outcomes delivered by the Lifeguards and have indicated their continued financial support for the safety and wellbeing of beach users in Ryde.

Lucioni: A first-class service

Cllr Karen Lucioni, Chair of Facilities and assets at RTC commented,

“Once again we see the first-class service and work that our young lifeguards deliver for Ryde and I am humbled and heartened by the saving of lives they have made. “That means so much to many families and I thank them one and all for their dedication and hard work in keeping our beaches safe”

Future improvements

Due to the success of the service, the Lifeguards are looking into the feasibility of an ATV (quad bike) which would be a great additional asset to the existing service.

Additionally, plans are under way to red flagging the far end of the beach by the harbour and to work with RTC and the IWC to get additional signage by Ryde harbour to warn visitors of the clear dangers involved with swimming in this part of the beach.

News shared by Karen in her own words. Ed