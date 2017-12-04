23 took part in ‘Dare to Brave It Swim’ in aid of the RNLI

George shares this latest news on behalf of Cowes RNLI. Ed

None but the most resilient would plunge into the chilly Solent at this time of year, still less pay money for the body shivering experience.

That is exactly what happened at Gurnard yesterday (Sunday), however, when no fewer than 23 men and women participated in a Dare to Brave It Swim in aid of the RNLI.

Pay as you go

The event was one of the attractions at the Little Gloster Restaurant’s annual Christmas market.

After each made a £10 donation to the life-saving charity, the swimmers, some wearing wet suits and others in conventional swimwear, gingerly took to the water to round two offshore buoys.

All completed the swim

Despite the challenging 8.7 centigrade water temperature, every participant managed to complete the swim, and so earn their very own winner’s rosette.

Cowes RNLI’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat was in attendance for the event, with each crew member, including helm Neil Archer, getting into the seasonal spirit by decorating their helmets with artificial antlers.

