25 per cent drop in referrals to Isle of Wight cancer services

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust has seen a 25% drop in referrals to cancer services and are urging the public to get in touch with their GP if they have any symptoms that they are concerned about.

Both Dermatology (skin) and Urology Cancer services are seeing considerably fewer referrals this year compared to the same time 12 months ago.

Early diagnosis

Treatment is often more effective when cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, therefore it is important that those with concerning symptoms are identified as soon as possible.

The Trust wants everyone to continue to access health services now and throughout the winter and be reassured that all the relevant safety and infection control measures are in place to keep people safe.

Snow: Worrying drop in referrals

Anne Snow, Consultant Nurse and Lead Clinician for Cancer services said,

“We have seen a worrying drop in the number of people being referred to us for cancer diagnosis and treatment. If you have symptoms that are worrying you, it is vital that you get it touch with your GP practice straight away, don’t put it off because it is crucial that we identify potential cancers as soon as possible. “We understand people may be worried about attending appointments given the current pandemic or feel they may be a burden to the services but please be assured that you are not and we have lots of measures in place to keep our patients safe. “Please don’t be afraid to ask for help and if you are worried please do talk about your concerns with family members or friends.”

Range of possible symptoms

The public should take particular notice of persistent and unexplained symptoms such as:

A changes in bowel habits

Blood in pee, blood in your poo or coughing up blood

Unexplained pain

Lumps, bumps or swelling

Bloating for three weeks or more

Extreme tiredness

Unexplained weight loss

A cough lasting over three weeks, chest pain or breathlessness

Moles that have changed shape, colour, grows or starts itching, flaking or bleeding

Isaac: Be aware of any unexplained changes to your body

Dr David Isaac, Macmillan GP said,

“It’s important to be aware of any unexplained changes to your body such as blood in your pee, a lump, persistent bloating or pain that does not go away. It is important to speak to your GP so they can investigate and refer you to a specialist if needed. Finding cancer early means it’s easier to treat. “I urge the public not to be afraid of contacting their GP practices, we are here and we want to help”

Image: Diogo Brandao under CC BY 2.0