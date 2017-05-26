On Saturday (27th May), hairdresser Charlotte Back will be celebrating 25 years of business in Ventnor.

Charlotte (whose father and grandfather were also hairdressers) is the proud owner of Scott’s Hair Salon situated in the heart of Ventnor on the corner of Church Street.

There will be a free party in the salon with local bands performing throughout the day, including:-

Greg Barnes

Company B

Daniel Eagle

The Ohmz

Laura Reid

Patrick Gooden

Olly Fry

Nibbles and snacks will be provided by Tramezzini’s.

You can find more information about the event on Scott’s Facebook page and general information on the Scott’s Website.

Images: © Peter Back

Image: © Photo of Charlotte by Chris Cowley