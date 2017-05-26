On Saturday (27th May), hairdresser Charlotte Back will be celebrating 25 years of business in Ventnor.
Charlotte (whose father and grandfather were also hairdressers) is the proud owner of Scott’s Hair Salon situated in the heart of Ventnor on the corner of Church Street.
There will be a free party in the salon with local bands performing throughout the day, including:-
Greg Barnes
Company B
Daniel Eagle
The Ohmz
Laura Reid
Patrick Gooden
Olly Fry
Nibbles and snacks will be provided by Tramezzini’s.
Images: © Peter Back
Image: © Photo of Charlotte by Chris Cowley
Friday, 26th May, 2017 3:01pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fkl
Filed under: Business, Featured, Island-wide, Ventnor
