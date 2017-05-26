25 years celebrated at Ventnor hair salon

All (including those who are not customers) are invited to join in the 25 year celebrations on Saturday at Scott’s Hair Salon in Ventnor – there’ll be live music and nibbles all day.

On Saturday (27th May), hairdresser Charlotte Back will be celebrating 25 years of business in Ventnor.

Charlotte (whose father and grandfather were also hairdressers) is the proud owner of Scott’s Hair Salon Charlotte Backsituated in the heart of Ventnor on the corner of Church Street.

There will be a free party in the salon with local bands performing throughout the day, including:-

Greg Barnes
Company B
Daniel Eagle
The Ohmz
Laura Reid
Patrick Gooden
Olly Fry

Nibbles and snacks will be provided by Tramezzini’s.

You can find more information about the event on Scott’s Facebook page and general information on the Scott’s Website.

Scotts Hair Salon

Images: © Peter Back
Image: © Photo of Charlotte by Chris Cowley

Friday, 26th May, 2017 3:01pm

By

