2,500 mile motorbike trip from the Isle of Wight to Gibraltar Rock and back: All for charity

From one rock to another, two Hampshire Constabulary cops will be undertaking a staggering 2,500 mile motorbike trip from the Isle of Wight to Gibraltar Rock, and back!

Response and Patrol PC Adam Hinkley and retired Inspector Kate Fowles will spend approximately two weeks in the saddle to raise money for two charities – Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) and the Ellen Macarthur Cancer Trust.

Epic journey

The pair will set off from the Island on 12th May 2020, before crossing the channel by Ferry to continue the epic journey from France.

The ride will take them from France through Spain and down to Gibraltar Rock where they will meet with Gibraltar Police colleagues. Here they will hand over a Hampshire Constabulary plaque before heading back towards home soil.

PC Hinkley, who has been with the Force for 16 years, said:

“Kate and I will be funding this trip entirely ourselves, and the money we raise from sponsors will be split between the two charities “A number of years ago my wife Lucy, who now works for the Ellen Macarthur Cancer Trust, lost her brother to an undiagnosed heart condition. Every year since then her family have raised money for the charity CRY, so this has inspired me to do my bit. “CRY send screening units to schools to test children for undiagnosed heart conditions. They have done this at a school on the Island in the past and they managed to detect a number of children with undiagnosed heart conditions.”

Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national charity that supports young people aged 8-24 to rebuild their confidence after cancer. Cancer recovery is as much about what happens after treatment as during.

That’s why when treatment ends, the Trust’s work begins, as for many young people simply picking up where they left off before their diagnosis just isn’t possible.

“Through sailing and outdoor adventure trips, young people can rebuild the confidence to get back into education and employment and to make new friends, all with the permission to have fun and enjoy being the young people they still are. “I wanted to do something a little different to raise money, so Kate and I have teamed up to do the motorbike ride. I hadn’t heard of anyone that had done it before and it was a realistic challenge. “I have known Kate for many years. She was in the Met police for 26 years before she became my duty inspector on the Island in 2007. The chance of raising money for great causes and riding motorbikes was a no brainer for Kate as she is a keen rider.”

Show your support

If you want to donate to these two great causes, visit the JustGiving page.

More details of their challenge can be found on their Facebook page: From One Rock To Another.

