£25,000 boost for East Wight heritage projects

Peter shares this latest news on behalf of the Down to the Coast project. Ed

Seven heritage and community projects in the East Wight are celebrating a cash hand-out of almost £25,000 thanks to funding made available by Down to the Coast.

Successful projects include improving access to local nature reserves, conserving our most important historic buildings and enabling people of all ages and ability to take an active role in celebrating our cultural heritage.

Isle of Wight Ramblers receive a grant £5,000 to fix the network of footpaths and footbridges in the northern sections of Brading Marsh, enabling people to access this tranquil landscape in all weathers.

Shanklin Theatre and Community Trust are awarded a grant of £4,000 towards the cost of repairing sliding sash windows as part of an ongoing programme of conservation and repair of one of the east Wight’s most popular cultural assets.

Bembridge Village Partnership receive a grant of almost £4,000 to enable local schools and community groups to work with artists to brighten up the popular Fisherman’s Walk area of the parish with new murals and sculptures.

Isle of Wight Literary Festival Youth Zone have been awarded a grant of £3,500 to inspire local students and school-children to develop their storytelling skills by working with professional storytellers to tell the tales of local ‘Hidden Heroes’.

Friends of Ventnor Library receive a grant of more than £900 to enable its team of volunteers to catalogue, digitise and publish on the web the collection of Daphne Carter a Ventnor resident and photographer whose archive provides a unique record of the town in the 20th century.

Wight Nature Fund receives a grant of £4,300 to undertake repairs to the network of boardwalks that criss-cross Bensteads Marsh which, provide access to the ever popular Alverstone Marsh Bird Hide.

Quarr Abbey are awarded £4,000 to repair and refurbish part of its former stable block for use as a ‘Nammet Room’ by its team of dedicated volunteers.

Image: © Daphne Carter