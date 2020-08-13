2nd Test and Trace App on the Isle of Wight: Video of how it works and official wording from Government

Department of Health & Social Care share this latest news in relation to the second version of the Test and Trace App, in their own words. Ed

The latest statistics from the tenth week of NHS Test and Trace operation show the service is consistently reaching the majority of those testing positive and their contacts, and has reached more than a quarter of a million people since the service launched.

The service is reaching over 79% of all those who test positive, and 83.4% of their contacts where contact details were provided, which is in line with the recognised metric of success for contact tracing services across the world.

With a rise of 12 per cent more people getting tested compared to the previous week, the data shows the public health campaign run by NHS Test and Trace to encourage greater uptake of testing for those with possible symptoms of the virus is working. In-person testing at mobile testing units, drive-through and walk-through testing sites continue to deliver results rapidly, with 93.6 per cent of tests returned the next day.

Trial of new App

This comes as a new NHS Test and Trace app will be trialled with residents on the Isle of Wight, as well as in the borough of Newham, London and NHS Volunteers Responders across England as part of the country’s NHS Test and Trace service.

Residents on the Isle of Wight will receive unique codes to give them early access to download the app via email and post. They will be part of a three-week trial period as the NHS Test and Trace programme rigorously evaluates the app in real-world settings to monitor performance and identify improvements ready for national launch.

Being tested in different ways with different groups

The app needs to be tested in different ways with different groups that represent the whole of the UK. The Isle of Wight, who have helped develop the app to this point, is a controlled geographical area allowing the service to particularly test features like the QR code check-in and the alert and contact tracing reliability.

The NHS Test and Trace app has been designed to work alongside traditional contact tracing services and testing, to help people to understand if they are at risk of infection so they can take action to protect themselves and their communities. It uses the latest in security technology and is designed with user privacy in mind so it tracks the virus, not people.

Worked with Apple and Google

England’s NHS Test and Trace programme has worked closely with major tech companies, including Google and Apple, scientists within the Alan Turing Institute, medical experts, privacy groups, at-risk communities and teams in countries across the world such as Germany using similar apps, to develop a state-of-the-art app that is safe, simple and secure.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said:

“It’s essential we get the country moving again so people can get back to doing what they love. Our statistics show more people with symptoms are getting tested and NHS Test and Trace reaches the vast majority of people testing positive, and their contacts. We are seeing a significant rise in the number of people with symptoms getting tested, and 90% of people who turn up to be tested get their results by the next day. “We’ve worked with tech companies, international partners, privacy and medical experts to develop an app that is simple to use, secure and will help keep the country safe. “Building on the feedback from the first phase, I want to thank Isle of Wight residents who will again play a vital national role in fighting this pandemic, joined by residents in Newham, London and our incredible NHS Volunteer Responders. We are hugely grateful to everyone playing their part to rigorously test the new app and provide the foundation for a national roll-out.”

Harding: Helping more people get back to most normal life possible

Dido Harding, Chair of the NHS Test and Trace Programme, said:

“I’m delighted to have achieved our ambition of developing an app which will enable anyone with a smartphone to engage with every aspect of the NHS Test and Trace service, from ordering a test through to accessing the right guidance and advice. “This will support our vision of helping more people get back to the most normal life possible at the lowest risk.”

Logging time and distance

The app will log the time and distance a user has spent near to anyone, even if they don’t know them, so it can alert them if necessary if that person later tests positive for COVID-19, and help them easily book a free test, and quickly get their results.

This is a useful addition to the existing NHS Test and Trace service because it will mean you do not need to know the contact details of people for the service to warn them they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive. This means the service can reach more people and further prevent the spread of the virus. This will become more important as people are beginning to return to their normal lives as much as possible, getting on public transport, seeing friends and going to restaurants.

Protecting privacy

It uses the latest in security technology to protect people’s privacy – the system generates a random ID for an individual’s device, which can be exchanged between devices to monitor the spread of the virus while rotating frequently to prevent tracking.

The app has a range of additional, enhanced features that will help to reduce personal and public risk from COVID-19 as part of the end-to-end Test and Trace service:

Alert: letting users know the level of coronavirus risk in their postcode district.

Check In: alerting users if they have recently visited a venue where they may have come into contact with someone who later tests positive with COVID-19

alerting users if they have recently visited a venue where they may have come into contact with someone who later tests positive with COVID-19 Symptoms: allowing users to check if they have coronavirus symptoms and see if they need to order a free test all in one place

allowing users to check if they have coronavirus symptoms and see if they need to order a free test all in one place Test: helping users book a free test through the app and get results quickly to know whether they have COVID-19.

helping users book a free test through the app and get results quickly to know whether they have COVID-19. Isolate: if a user is told to self-isolate, a timer feature will help countdown that period and access will be provided to relevant advice.

Thompson: Vital to controlling the spread of coronavirus

Simon Thompson, Managing Director of the NHS Test and Trace App, said:

“The NHS Test and Trace programme is vital to controlling the spread of coronavirus and this app is designed to give people maximum freedom at minimum risk. “It’s vitally important to test the app before rolling out nationwide and by giving access to the Isle of Wight residents first we can ensure the app is working at its optimum level so the rest of the population can also benefit and we can get back to safely doing the normal things we love. “We have worked with some of the most innovative organisations in the World, such as Apple, Google, scientists from the Alan Turing Institute and Oxford University and governments across the world to come up with a state of the art product which works to protect people everyday. It’s like Test and Trace in your pocket.”

The app is designed to the highest standards of data privacy and data security. It will not track individuals and does not hold personal information such as name, address or date of birth. For some features, the app may require more information from the user (e.g. if you are booking a test) but only if the user gives their explicit consent.

