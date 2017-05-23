30 years of Rainbows celebrated at Corf Camp

Suzanne shares this latest news from Isle of Wight Girlguiding. Ed

In celebration of 30 years of Rainbows (the youngest members of Girlguiding aged 5-7) members of the Needles Section attended an afternoon of fun learning, activities and games at Corf Camp.

2017 sees the 30th anniversary of the first Rainbow units across the UK and on the Island the number of units and girls attending has steadily grown over the years.

Carol Firth, Commissioner of the Needles Section which encompasses the Central, North and West areas of the Island, arranged this special event together with other unit leaders.

Carol said,

“Just seeing all the girls enjoying themselves, having so much fun in the outdoors makes all the planning worthwhile. “All the Rainbows really enjoyed the event and everyone went home with a special 30 years’ badge as well as new friendships made and happy memories.”

Kept busy

There were plenty of activities for the Rainbows including Pioneering, tent pitching and gadget making, Scavenger Hunt, Water Collecting races and toasting marshmallows on a real wood fire.

Several leaders and Guides from the 1st. Carisbrooke Unit acted as instructors to the younger girls across the range of outdoor activities.

Singing around the campfire

Of course, a Girlguiding outdoor event is not complete without a singsong and having this around the campfire, despite the odd puff of smoke in the eyes, was a real treat for all those attending.

Whilst sitting around the campfire, large cream cupcakes were on offer in celebration of the 30 years and everyone sang ‘Happy Birthday Rainbows’.

Image: © Suzanne Whitewood