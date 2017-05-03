30 years of service at Wightlink marked for Derek

Karen shares this latest news on behalf of Wightlink. Ed

West Wight route manager, Derek Graham, has been presented with a certificate by Chief Executive Keith Greenfield to mark 30 years of service for the company.

Derek worked as a crewman on board ferries and in shore operations before becoming terminal manager at Lymington. Over the years, and in all weathers, he has helped millions of holidaymakers and Islanders cross the Solent.

Derek says,

“The ships have changed over the years but the job is still the same. Safety is all-important as is making sure we always deliver high levels of customer service. “There are so many memorable moments. One I particularly recall was when a pink flamingo escaped from a nearby private collection and landed in the saltmarsh close to the terminal. Customers could hardly believe their eyes.”

Derek was born in Workington near the Lake District and moved to Lymington with his family when he was 13. He recalls recruitment systems were more informal in the 1980s.

“I was given the phone number of a manager to call about a vacancy and he suggested I should come in for a chat the next day. I was asked if I could swim and if I could start the next day. I said yes and got the job.”

Operations Director Elwyn Dop says:

“Congratulations to Derek for achieving this milestone. He leads friendly and hardworking teams at Lymington and Yarmouth who deliver great customer service to everyone who crosses the Solent with Wightlink.”

Location map

View the location of this story.