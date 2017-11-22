Pupils make ‘exceptional progress’ at ‘Outstanding’ Isle of Wight nursery

Congratulations are in order for the Isle of Wight nursery school attached to Hunnyhill Primary School has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.

The Jigsaw Childcare Centre was found to be ‘Outstanding’ in all areas of provision; Effectiveness of the leadership and management; Quality of teaching, learning and assessment; Personal development, behaviour and welfare and Outcomes for children.

Exceptional progress

Highlights from the report include:

The management team and staff have extremely robust systems to review the nursery and the progress of children. Internal audits ensure the nursery is constantly improving and outcomes for children are superbly promoted.

Great time and effort have been placed into promoting children’s communication and language skills. All children, including those with any language delay, make excellent progress in making their needs known.

Children’s behaviour is exemplary. They readily share and understand that cooperation is needed to make activities work. These skills help support their move to school wonderfully well.

All children, including children who have special educational needs and/or disabilities and those who speak English as an additional language, make exceptional progress from their starting points. Planning is highly effective in meeting the needs of individual children, and staff are extremely adept at recognising and following children’s interests.

The nursery is warm and welcoming with a very wide range of stimulating and interesting resources, indoors and outdoors, that children can choose for themselves. This helps promote their independence skills exceptionally well.

The settling-in process and key-person system are highly successful in meeting children’s needs and this helps them to settle quickly so they can begin learning.

The report

