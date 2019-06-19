Lift the Lid presents The Great Light and Dark Show this weekend

Tayla shares details of this free upcoming event. Ed

As part of the ‘Lift the Lid’ on Island Culture project, Totland Parish Council and artist Julie Myers will host an afternoon of science, art, local history and fun based on the theme of ‘LIGHT AND DARK’.

With contributions from: Dark Wight Skies, St Saviour’s Primary School, Island Planetarium, The Robert Hooke Society, Isle of Wight AONB, Freshwater and Totland Archive Group, and more.

Join us for this exciting event set within one of the Island’s long-standing communities and meet the people who make life happen in Totland.

Light and Dark

Light and dark has been a long-standing theme of Totland: from the first Needles light placed on the furthest chalk stack in 1855 to the battery search lights that scanned the air during the World War II to the digital monitors positioned along the coast to measure dark sky status.

Most nights you can look up and see the solar system, its planets and stars displayed in splendour above you.

Pupils from St Saviours RC Primary School taking part in photography workshop

The Great Light and Dark Show is about how local history, science, changing environment, and art resonate in Totland today.

The presentation and displays will be at Totland Parish Hall between 2-5pm on Saturday 22nd June 2019. Free event, just turn up.

How the Great Light and Dark Show came about

Artist, Julie Myers, said,

“During my first visit to Totland, while waiting for the number 7 bus, I met Helen, a local councillor who talked to me about the history of the lighthouse. “On the beach I had a conversation with a teenager about her pin-hole camera and the workshop she was part of at Dimbola Lodge. “I talked to Liz Wason whose family owns the old lifeboat house and later that evening met a fisherman involved with the local campaign group Dark Wight Skies. “Through these encounters, and others, the project began to develop – bits of pieces of information, stories and photographs threaded together to create the Great Light and Dark Show, a public event which brings together local people of all ages to celebrate and share their unique cultural heritage.”

Collaborations

Julie has been working with local artists; photographer Alice Armfield, artist Hannah Ray, Claire Speight at The Inky Crab Press, and Kae Carlstedt Duke at The Lazy Dog Press.

Pupils from St Saviours RC Primary School took part in photography, history and music workshops with Dimbola Museum, IW Heritage Services and the Isle of Wight Music Hub.

Image: © Poster, designed and printed by Claire Speight and Kae Carlstedt-Duke