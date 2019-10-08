40 home development opposed by parish council despite double that needed in next five years

Plans for up to 40 homes in Wootton have been recommended for conditional approval — despite objections from the parish council and more than 120 residents.

The Palmers Farm application is due to go before a meeting of the Isle of Wight Council’s planning committee on Tuesday next week.

It was originally submitted by Peter Rogers in June last year, then revised to remove vehicle access at Brocks Copse Road. An alternative right of way was added and boundary lines revised.

Survey found 81 extra homes needed

A housing needs assessment, carried out by Wootton Bridge Parish Council last year, found 81 additional homes were needed in the area in the next five years.

However, the parish council has objected to the development.

It said the development would cause light pollution, impact on the sewerage system and add to the strain on the local GP practice.

Opposition: Too big for the village

A total of 126 letters of objection were received, arguing the development was too big for the village and greenfield sites should not be built on.

After considering the objections, council officers have recommend the development is approved, subject to 22 conditions — which means building work could not start until further information is provided.

14 affordable houses included

The planning application provides the outline of the development, which includes 14 affordable houses, but no further details to the layout, scale and appearance of the houses.

Those details must be submitted and approved by the council in the next three years, if the development is to go ahead.

