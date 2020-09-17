40 prizes in Isle of Wight piercing boutique’s raffle for Wight DASH

Fans of the popular piercing boutique Pin Up Girls, will be delighted to learn that 40 prizes, including piercings and products from the boutique, will be on offer in this raffle to support Wight DASH.

Owner of the boutique based in Lugley Street, Newport, Emma Melson, said:

“Domestic abuse is more common than many realise and it’s been on the rise recently through lockdown. We all wanted to help raise awareness and funds for Wight DASH, the amazing charity that supports people on the Island if they find themselves in an abusive relationship. “Charities have suffered through the pandemic as their normal fundraising routes have been limited. “We’re very excited to be able to help and with so many fantastic prizes on offer, we hope our customers and friends will be keen to be involved!”

Grab your tickets soon

The raffle is open until 10th October and all you need to do to take part is visit the boutique at 42 Lugley Street, Newport.

Tickets cost £2 each or five for £5. Winners will be drawn from the hat, to be live-streamed on social media, shortly after the closing date.

More details to follow.

News shared by Helen on behalf of Pin Up Girls. Ed