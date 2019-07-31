400+ boats to compete in the Rolex Fastnet Race this week

Suzanne and Alan share details of this upcoming event in Cowes. Ed

The Rolex Fastnet Race returns to Cowes this week, with the race taking place on Saturday 3rd August. Watch from Cowes esplanade as the yachts cross the start line between 12.30pm and 2pm.

Started in 1925 with seven yachts setting sail from Ryde to the Fastnet Rock then on to Plymouth the Rolex Fastnet Race, organised by the RORC, is the most popular of the world’s classic 600+ nm offshore races.

Yachts taking part in the Rolex Fastnet Race © Suzanne Whitewood

Yachts competing in this year’s vary enormously in size and number of crew. Gaining popularity in class are the double-handers which as the name suggests have just two on board.

IRC Two Handed class

Over the last few editions of the race, the IRC Two Handed class has shown steady growth from 45 entries in 2013 to 53 in 2015 and 57 in the last race. At the time of writing over 60 double-handed competitors have entered this year.

Double-handed yacht racing has now been recognised by World Sailing with the announcement that a ‘Mixed Two Person Keelboat Offshore’ event will be introduced to the Olympics for Paris 2024.

Yachts taking part in the Rolex Fastnet Race © Suzanne Whitewood

Loison team absent from race

Missing from this year’s race are French father and son team, Pascal and Alexis Loison, and their JPK 10.10 Night & Day. In 2013, they became the first, and to date only, double-handed crew to win the Rolex Fastnet Race outright and have since dominated IRC Two Handed, finishing second in 2015 and winning it again in 2017.

However, this year it is all change, reports son Alexis:

“My father has sold Night & Day, so this year I am participating in the Rolex Fastnet Race with Jean-Pierre Kelbert (JPK himself) aboard the latest addition to the range, the JPK 10.30.”

Meanwhile Pascal is buying a JPK 10.80, but only for cruising!

The bigger boats

Moving up to IRC Zero and One we see the bigger boats taking part. Biggest boat in IRC Zero is the 100-footer Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag 100, owned by Seng Huang Lee from Hong Kong.

2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo

Having gained line-honours at Cowes in the recent Transatlantic 2019 Race the international crew is led by experienced Australian sailor David Witt who skippered the Scallywag team in last year’s Volvo Ocean Race. Scallywag will be relying on a windy start and light airs finish to have a chance at winning on handicap.

88-foot canting-keeled sloop

Closest rival in terms of speed through the water is Rambler 88, George David’s canting-keeled sloop from New York. This 88-footer has had some impressive results including third on the water in the Rolex Sydney- Hobart Race.

Rambler 88 also took monohull line honours in the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race thanks to an experienced crew that numbers many of the America’s Cup winning Alinghi crew in its ranks including former Alinghi skipper Brad Butterworth.

2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo

Teasing Machine which has recently completed the slowest ever Transatlantic Race is another boat in this class. This yacht registered with RORC was fourth across the line at Cowes after the 3,610 miles sailed from the USA.

IRC One

In IRC One, as outright winner of the last Fastnet Race in 2017, Lann Ael 2 must be considered a hot favourite to win IRC One again. Philippe Frantz and his Albator will be one of a number to give Lann Ael 2 a run for her money.

Launched in 2017, Albator went on to win her class in the 2018 RORC Caribbean 600 and the 2018 Rolex Middle Sea Race.

This yacht comes well prepared, with a crew comprising a mix of dinghy sailors, a Figaro sailor and previous competitors from the Route du Rhum, America’s Cup, Half Ton Cup and Trophée Jules Verne. If anyone could win at his first attempt on the Fastnet, it’s Frantz.

Watch the start

Attracting a diverse, international fleet of IRC yachts and grand prix classes such as the IMOCA 60s, Class40s and the MOCRA-rated multihulls the race this year sets off from Cowes (RYS line) at 12.30pm on Saturday 3rd August.

The best vantage points will be along Cowes Green and Egypt Esplanade on the Isle of Wight. Spectators will also be able to listen to the live commentary on the speakers along Cowes Parade and The Green from Fastnet Radio.

As the fleet funnels out of the Solent there will be a good chance to see the yachts from Yarmouth.

For more details, see the Rolex Fastnet Race Website.