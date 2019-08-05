£48m NHS funding boost: Details emerge on how it will be used

This latest news shared with us by Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

NHS leaders on the Isle of Wight have welcomed a £48 million funding boost which will pay for building and IT improvements.

Isle of Wight NHS Trust, which runs ambulance, community, hospital and mental health services on the Island, will receive the money as part of a national allocation of capital funding for NHS upgrades.

Ensuring greatest impact for local community

The Trust had previously worked with NHS partners to explore capital investment for buildings and work to overhaul IT systems.

Following this announcement, it will work with its partners on the Island and the mainland to understand where this new money would have the greatest impact for the local community.

Oldham: Sustainable services for future generations

Maggie Oldham, Chief Executive at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“This much-needed investment will help us continue to improve the services that we provide to local people. It is fantastic news for our local NHS, for the people we look after and the people that work so hard supporting our community. “By working together with our commissioners, the local council and the community and voluntary sectors we will use this boost to ensure our services are sustainable for future generations. “I would like to thank our local MP, Bob Seely, for all of his support and for working so hard to get the Isle of Wight the recognition it deserves.”

Legg: Can proceed with plans more quickly

Michele Legg, Clinical Chair of Isle of Wight CCG, said:

“This announcement is welcome news and recognises the vital role that modern facilities and investment in technology will continue to play in the delivery of effective, high quality health care, particularly for us as an Island community. “This additional investment will allow us to proceed with some of our plans more quickly which can only be of benefit for people on the Island.”

Eden: A welcome boost to proposals

Anne Eden, South East regional director for NHS England and NHS Improvement said:

“Partners on the Isle of Wight have been working together for some time to ensure sustainable health and care services for residents. I am delighted they will be receiving this additional funding which provides a welcome boost to proposals for the future.”

Improvement plan due in autumn

The Trust, alongside Isle of Wight Council and clinical commissioners, will publish a plan to improve health and care services in September.

The Health and Care Plan will set out their priorities over the next three years as they work to make health and care on the Island sustainable.