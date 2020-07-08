50-Marathon challenge: Neil to dress as Wonder Woman for his 40th marathon this Sunday

This coming Sunday (12th July), Isle of Wight’s Neil McCall will dress up as Wonder Woman and run the 40th marathon in his 50-marathon challenge.

His 50-50 challenge (to run 50 marathons this year before his 50th birthday in September) is in aid of the mental health charity MIND, and has meant running a marathon every weekend.

If you would like to cheer Neil on, run with him for a bit, or just wave if you see him, he will be completing four laps of this route around Cowes.

Starting from Mill Hill Road in Cowes at 9am, he expects to take about 4.5 hours.

Donations to Neil’s challenge can be made via his JustGiving Page.

You can follow Neil’s journey via his marathon journal.

News shared by Helen on behalf of MIND, in her own words. Ed

Image: jdhancock under CC BY 2.0