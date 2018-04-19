50 new jobs opening up at Amey Isle of Wight: Open Day coming soon

There’s a great opportunity opening up with the Isle of Wight’s waste contractor, Amey, this year.

A whopping 50 brand new positions are up for grabs (listed below) in preparation for the opening of their new mechanical treatment plant at the state of the art Isle of Wight Waste Recovery Park on Forest Road in Newport

There’s a wide range of positions on offer, including maintenance staff; mechanical technicians; machinery operators; weighbridge operators; static crane drivers and electricians.

All are full-time and will be filled over a phased period from this summer.

Recruitment and Info day

To find out more about these positions, print out your CV and head over to Newclose Cricket Ground (Blackwater Road, Newport, PO30 3BE – helpfully on the No 3 bus route) on Thursday 3rd May. Just turn anytime between 12pm and 6pm.

There’ll be staff from Amey on hand to tell you more about each role and explain how to apply.

As well as details about the specific role and start dates, you can learn more about the benefits that all Amey employees enjoy – including on-going training, discounts with a huge range of retailers, holiday entitlement – and how Amey supports the Island community.

Your next job?

Here’s the list of the 50 new positions:

Energy Recovery Facility Lead Operator (x5)

Energy Recovery Facility Electrician (x5)

Energy Recovery Facility Technician (x5)

Mechanical Treatment Technician (x5)

Weighbridge Controller (x3)

Material Analysis Technician (x3)

Mechanical Treatment Lead Operator (x3)

Mechanical Treatment Tipping Hall Attendant (x3)

Mechanical Treatment Loader/Baler Operator (x3)

Mechanical Treatment Static Crane Operator (x3)

Mechanical Treatment Picker (x12)

State of the art facility

The Account Director for Amey on the Isle of Wight, Paul Southall, explains,

“Amey is working in partnership with the Isle of Wight Council to provide the state of the art Isle of Wight Waste Recovery Park on Forest Road in Newport, which will be one of the UK’s leading facilities when it fully opens next year. The plant is a key part of Amey’s 25-year contract with the council to provide waste and recycling services on the Isle of Wight. “These positions present an excellent opportunity to work for the company and help provide waste and recycling treatment services for the Island.”

Turn up anytime

There is no need to register for the event – just head anytime between 12pm and 6pm on Thursday 3rd May.

If you’re driving, there should be plenty of space in the large car park at the cricket ground. If you’re on public transport, the Route 3 bus stops outside the grounds.

Refreshments will also be available.

Find out more information by visiting the Amey Website.

Our thanks to Amey for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations and businesses taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.

