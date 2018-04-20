Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Snooks Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: NEWPORT : On the triangle crossing point. : Snooks Hill-Newport
Works description: Footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018427
A3054 Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle of Wight
20 April — 25 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CRANMORE : Yarmouth Road-Cranmore on Newport bound carriageway verge, opposite Highview Farm, Map attached. : Yarmouth
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018417
B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 22 Trafalgar Road Newport
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08935458
Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : S/b located o/s gate house farm (verge has been sprayed dud to surface water) : Gatehouse Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018432
Harding Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : West of the railway bridge before the bend, as marked with cones (ML340367) : Harding Shute-Brading
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018433
Heath Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FRESHWATER : Heath Lane-Freshwater, whole length of lane. (From the junction with Colwell Road to outside a property ca
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018428
Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : ML 330255 : Pellhurst Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018531
Southdown, Chale, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHALE : O/s Granfers Cottage, Southdown road, Chale. ML540280 : Southdown-Chale
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018429
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 April — 25 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway just before No.93 ML210042 : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018407
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 April — 25 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : At the traffic light jnc with Gunville Road : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018409
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 April — 26 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: number 68
Works description: Scaffold licence 20/04-26/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003878
Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
20 April — 25 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : Elm Lane-Calbourne, ditch alongside Shalfleet bound carriageway, from the design centre to 360 metres nort
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018413
Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
20 April — 25 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: PORCHFIELD : Locks Green Road-Porchfield fromLocks Green Farm to Locks Green House. : Locks Green Road-Porchfield
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018416
A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: GODSHILL : OUTSIDE GLENGARNOCK (ML 510012) : GODSHILL
Works description: Installation of new 20/30 sign as part of LTP works. GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018536
Bonchurch Shute, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
20 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: VENTNOR : ML540291,5,6 : Bonchurch Shute-Ventnor
Works description: Tree Lopping VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018500
Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: outside Superstore on DODNOR LANE
Works description: NEWPORT – 481936 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in FW/Verge to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTLJWKZ01
Home Meade, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 April — 03 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length from the junction of Furrlongs 321m to the junction of Pan Lane ML240264 : Home Meade-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 240264 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018333
Redver Gardens, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 April — 03 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT: Whole length of road from junction with Worsley Road, 104m, ML 260436: Redver Gardens-Newport
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018331
Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O ISLE OF WIGHT COUNCIL COUNTY HA LL HIGH STREET / SEA STREET NEWPORT PO30 1UD
Works description: NEWPORT 476927 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW8LM02
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight
20 April — 26 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 18
Works description: Skip Licence- 20/04-26/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003900
Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
20 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: CALBOURNE : ML640297,8,9,300 and 640501 : Town Lane-Calbourne
Works description: Tree Lopping CALBOURNE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018499
West Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : AT THE JUNCTION WITH CARISBROOKE ROAD (ML 240234) : West Street-Newport
Works description: Change the power supply of the sign from solar to mains. NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018532
Friday, 20th April, 2018 7:05am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kEJ
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓