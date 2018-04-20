Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Snooks Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: NEWPORT : On the triangle crossing point. : Snooks Hill-Newport

Works description: Footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018427

A3054 Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle of Wight

20 April — 25 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CRANMORE : Yarmouth Road-Cranmore on Newport bound carriageway verge, opposite Highview Farm, Map attached. : Yarmouth

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018417

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 22 Trafalgar Road Newport

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08935458

Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : S/b located o/s gate house farm (verge has been sprayed dud to surface water) : Gatehouse Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018432

Harding Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : West of the railway bridge before the bend, as marked with cones (ML340367) : Harding Shute-Brading

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018433

Heath Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FRESHWATER : Heath Lane-Freshwater, whole length of lane. (From the junction with Colwell Road to outside a property ca

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018428

Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : ML 330255 : Pellhurst Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018531

Southdown, Chale, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHALE : O/s Granfers Cottage, Southdown road, Chale. ML540280 : Southdown-Chale

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018429

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 April — 25 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway just before No.93 ML210042 : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018407

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 April — 25 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : At the traffic light jnc with Gunville Road : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018409

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 April — 26 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: number 68

Works description: Scaffold licence 20/04-26/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003878

Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

20 April — 25 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CALBOURNE : Elm Lane-Calbourne, ditch alongside Shalfleet bound carriageway, from the design centre to 360 metres nort

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018413

Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

20 April — 25 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: PORCHFIELD : Locks Green Road-Porchfield fromLocks Green Farm to Locks Green House. : Locks Green Road-Porchfield

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018416

A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: GODSHILL : OUTSIDE GLENGARNOCK (ML 510012) : GODSHILL

Works description: Installation of new 20/30 sign as part of LTP works. GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018536

Bonchurch Shute, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

20 April — 20 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: VENTNOR : ML540291,5,6 : Bonchurch Shute-Ventnor

Works description: Tree Lopping VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018500

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: outside Superstore on DODNOR LANE

Works description: NEWPORT – 481936 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in FW/Verge to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTLJWKZ01

Home Meade, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 April — 03 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length from the junction of Furrlongs 321m to the junction of Pan Lane ML240264 : Home Meade-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 240264 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018333

Redver Gardens, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 April — 03 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT: Whole length of road from junction with Worsley Road, 104m, ML 260436: Redver Gardens-Newport

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018331

Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O ISLE OF WIGHT COUNCIL COUNTY HA LL HIGH STREET / SEA STREET NEWPORT PO30 1UD

Works description: NEWPORT 476927 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW8LM02

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight

20 April — 26 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 18

Works description: Skip Licence- 20/04-26/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003900

Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

20 April — 20 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: CALBOURNE : ML640297,8,9,300 and 640501 : Town Lane-Calbourne

Works description: Tree Lopping CALBOURNE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018499

West Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : AT THE JUNCTION WITH CARISBROOKE ROAD (ML 240234) : West Street-Newport

Works description: Change the power supply of the sign from solar to mains. NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018532

Image: oatsy under CC BY 2.0