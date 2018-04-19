12 Wightlink sailings cancelled over tomorrow and Monday: See the detail

Wightlink have cancelled 12 car ferry sailings – four tomorrow (Friday) and eight on Monday (23rd). Here’s the list.

Portsmouth Fishbourne Wightlink route

Wightlink are cancelling twelve sailings on their Fishbourne – Portsmouth route – four tomorrow (Friday) and eight on Monday.

They’re citing ‘scheduled repairs’.

No press release was issued, but the information is visible to people to happen to visit Wightlink’s Website.

Along with the listings of the cancellations (below) and sailings they’re displaying the following message:

Sorry, due to scheduled repairs on one of our ships we will be running a temporary timetable on Friday, 20 April and Monday, 23 April 2018.

For full details of the temporary timetable please see below.

Once again, our apologies for any inconvenience this may cause to you.

What’s cancelled

PortsmouthFishbourne
__Friday
13.30 (cancelled)14.30 (cancelled)
15.30 (cancelled)16.30 (cancelled)
__Monday
09.30 (cancelled)10.30 (cancelled)
11.30 (cancelled)12.30 (cancelled)
13.30 (cancelled)14.30 (cancelled)
15.30 (cancelled)16.30 (cancelled)

Location map
Thursday, 19th April, 2018 6:56pm

By

