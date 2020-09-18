£500 grant will make a real difference to local community group

Island charity Pan Together – which exists to support and provide a community hub for the residents of East Newport – has received a grant of £500 from the TK Maxx and Homesense Foundation’s Community Fund programme to support its ongoing efforts to provide lifeline support services to vulnerable local residents.

Creating life-changing impacts through long-term partnerships

The Community Fund, which is part of the TK Maxx and Homesense Foundation, focuses on creating life-changing impacts through long-term partnerships to help make a difference where it matters.

The initiative invites associates – employees working for either TK Maxx or Homesense – to apply for a grant on behalf of a local charity that is important to them within the local area.

Funds will make a real difference

These funds will make a difference and help continue Pan Together’s work with the many people in its local community who face multiple challenges and are amongst the most vulnerable and marginalised people in society.

The grant was applied for by an associate from TK Maxx’s Newport store who recognised the support the charity has provided since Pan Together’s trustees took the swift decision to close Downside Community Centre and the Isobel Café to help reduce all but essential contact on 17th March 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus emergency.

Thomson: Donation will be invaluable to local area

Rachel Thomson, Pan Together’s Community Centre Manager, said,

“On behalf of all the residents we’ve supported in these most challenging times, I want to thank everyone at The TK Maxx and Homesense Foundation for such a generous donation, which will be invaluable to the local area and will really make a difference to many people’s lives.”

She continued,

“Although the community centre and cafe reopened to visitors on 1sty September, we are continuing to provide lifeline support services to our local community – hot lunch deliveries each weekday, essential shopping and prescription collections/deliveries. Funding like this is vital so we can continue our on-going work.”

Greenless: Passionate about supporting local communities

Since the Community Fund started in 2015, over £1.5 million has been donated to various local charities across Europe. Louise Greenless, President of TJX Europe, comments,

“At TJX Europe, we’re passionate about supporting local communities. We’re proud to be able to put the power into our associates’ hands and make a difference where it really matters. Because charity begins at home after all!”

Image: Just some of the goodies donated by TK Maxx to Pan Together from lockdown in March to June 2020, via Harry Walker of St John’s Church, Newport

News shared by Rachel on behalf of Pan Together. Ed

Image: Images Money under CC BY 2.0