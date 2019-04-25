60-70 mph winds could affect the Isle of Wight

If you are planning to cross the Solent during the period of the weather warning expect delays.

windy by Johnny McClung

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for wind affecting the Isle of Wight later this week.

Valid from 9pm on Friday and running until 3pm on Saturday, the warning reads:

Strong winds will push from west to east across parts of south Wales and southwest England late Friday, then across parts central southern England through Saturday.

Gusts of 60-70 mph are likely around exposed coasts of south Wales and southwest England, whilst gusts of 45-55 mph are likely across more inland parts of central and southern England on Saturday.

What to expect

  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with bus and train services affected
  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
  • Some short term loss of power and other services is possible due to fallen branches
  • It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and/or large waves

Image: Johnny McClung under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 25th April, 2019 9:58am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mIK

Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Hover, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Travel, Wind

