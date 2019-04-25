60-70 mph winds could affect the Isle of Wight

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for wind affecting the Isle of Wight later this week.
Valid from 9pm on Friday and running until 3pm on Saturday, the warning reads:
Strong winds will push from west to east across parts of south Wales and southwest England late Friday, then across parts central southern England through Saturday.
Gusts of 60-70 mph are likely around exposed coasts of south Wales and southwest England, whilst gusts of 45-55 mph are likely across more inland parts of central and southern England on Saturday.
What to expect
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with bus and train services affected
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible due to fallen branches
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and/or large waves
