60-70 mph winds could affect the Isle of Wight

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for wind affecting the Isle of Wight later this week.

Valid from 9pm on Friday and running until 3pm on Saturday, the warning reads:

Strong winds will push from west to east across parts of south Wales and southwest England late Friday, then across parts central southern England through Saturday. Gusts of 60-70 mph are likely around exposed coasts of south Wales and southwest England, whilst gusts of 45-55 mph are likely across more inland parts of central and southern England on Saturday.

What to expect

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with bus and train services affected

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible due to fallen branches

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and/or large waves



