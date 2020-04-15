61 mile cycle for 61st birthday raises hundreds for Mountbatten

Yesterday was Justin Steele’s 61st birthday and for it, he decided to cycle 61 miles to raise money for Mountbatten.

Justin said,

“I normally cycle 200 to 250 miles per week (have been for a few decades now). So given the circumstances we all find ourselves in I thought why not ask people to donate whatever they can to Mountbatten while I ride around the Isle of Wight, as donations to the hospice are desperately needed during the Covid-19 outbreak. Again, thanks for all your help and take care during this extremely difficult time.

To track Justin’s activity click on the link to his Strava Profile Strava Profile.

Justin managed to raise £357 yesterday but you can still donate via his Just Giving Page.