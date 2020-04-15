61 mile cycle for 61st birthday raises hundreds for Mountbatten

Justin usually cycles 200-250 miles a week, but decided to cycle 61 miles for his 61st birthday yesterday and help raise cash for Mountbatten

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

justin steel and his bike

Yesterday was Justin Steele’s 61st birthday and for it, he decided to cycle 61 miles to raise money for Mountbatten.

Justin said,

“I normally cycle 200 to 250 miles per week (have been for a few decades now). So given the circumstances we all find ourselves in I thought why not ask people to donate whatever they can to Mountbatten while I ride around the Isle of Wight, as donations to the hospice are desperately needed during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Again, thanks for all your help and take care during this extremely difficult time.

To track Justin’s activity click on the link to his Strava Profile Strava Profile.

Justin managed to raise £357 yesterday but you can still donate via his Just Giving Page.

Wednesday, 15th April, 2020 10:41am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nAT

Filed under: Cycling, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...