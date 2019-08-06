700 mile fundraising cycle ride in memory of Darren Andrew

The Isle of Wight team will be cycling 700 miles in memory of Darren Andrew and raising money for two Island charities at the same time.

The cyclists

Louise shares details of this mammoth charity ride which departed the Island last week. Ed

2019 sees another amazing charity cycle ride with the ‘Always with D’ team.

They set off from St Thomas Square on Saturday 3rd August and are currently cycling 700 miles to San Sebastian in Spain. The team will be arriving on Monday 12th August, the route including the Col du Tourmalet which was a mountain section in this year’s Tour De France.

Never forgotten
The team are riding in loving memory of Darren Andrew who sadly passed away in January 2018. 52-year-old Darren was a sporting enthusiast, who had previously ridden to Santander and Nice with the team.

Martin Tharle, Steve Bennett, Clive Marvin, Jane Andrew (Darren's wife), Graham Turner, Richard and Poppy Clark (Darren's son in law and grandaughter), Rob Proctor, Annie Winn, Nick Julian, Ian Tilbury, Chris Baker, Paul Buckland, Gill Bushell, Kev Winchcombe, Debbie Tharle, Wendy Collas (Darren's cousin), (Damon Larter not in picture).
Show your support
This year the team are raining money for Beaulieu Respite and Breath Easy (see details below), both Island charities that support so many families. 

You can make a donation via the Beaulieu Respite Isle of Wight Facebook Page, and follow updates on Always with D Page.

Beaulieu Respite is the charity for Beaulieu House, a children’s home and overnight respite centre for those with severe and challenging disabilities.

This is located in Fairlee Road, Newport. The charity funds outings, specialist equipment, mini buses, a sensory room, a soft play room and other items “to make our little ones lives that bit nicer”.

Breathe Easy Isle of Wight is the support group based in the Respiratory Department at St Mary’s Hospital.

It is part of the British Lung Foundation and has been established since 2001 helping Patients and their families by holding weekly exercise classes, Tai Chi Sessions, monthly meetings, social events and outings.

They also raise funds for vital equipment that benefit patients who visit the Respiratory Department at St Mary’s Hospital and for on going research into chronic lung conditions carried out at a national level by the British Lung Foundation.

Tuesday, 6th August, 2019 8:30am

By

