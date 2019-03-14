70mph wind gusts expected on the Isle of Wight at the weekend

The windy weather is not over yet and the Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for strong winds affecting the Isle of Wight at the weekend.

Valid from 4am to 9pm on Saturday 16th March the warning reads:

A spell of strong winds is expected to affect southern UK, the strongest winds adjacent to coasts in the west and south.

What to expect

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

Delays to public transport are likely, with longer journey times for rail and bus services.

Difficult driving conditions are possible, with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges the main concern.

A developing area of low pressure is expected to track across Northern Ireland, northern England and southern Scotland on Saturday. On the southern flank of this system, strong winds are expected, the strongest of these are likely to affect coastal and immediately adjacent regions of the west and south of England and Wales.

Gusts of 50-60 mph are expected quite widely, with some more exposed locations seeing wind gusts of around 70 mph, mainly in coastal areas and just inland.