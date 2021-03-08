70mph winds forecast for the Isle of Wight later this week

We’ll see some significant changes in the weather later in the week on the Isle of Wight. Details within

Dark and raining day

If you have the opportunity, make the most of the dry and mild weather over the next couple of days, because from Wednesday it’s going to be very different.

Although there’ll be rain for most of the day, the Met Office has issued a weather warning for wind and rain from 9pm on Wednesday until 3pm on Thursday.

The warning reads:

Strong winds accompanied by heavy and blustery showers may bring some disruption to England and Wales.

What to expect

  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
  • Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
  • Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Strong and gusty winds are likely to develop on Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday across England and Wales.

Gusts of 50-55 mph are possible inland, especially close to showers. Gusts may reach 60-70 mph on coasts and hills, especially in the west, before gradually easing on Thursday afternoon.

Follow updates on the Met Office Website.

Image: drb62 under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 8th March, 2021 10:36am

