70mph winds forecast for the Isle of Wight this weekend

Once again we can expect strong winds this weekend as gusts of up to 70mph are predicted for the coast

woman with red hair caught in the wind by johnny mcclung

The Met Office have issued a weather warning for strong winds this weekend on the Isle of Wight.

From midday on Saturday to midday on Sunday the Be Alert warning reads:

A spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast across a large swathe of the UK through Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

What to expect

  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.
  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.
  • It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.

Strong winds will move into south-western parts of the UK by Saturday afternoon, and steadily move north-east through the course of Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning.

Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely quite widely, and especially in association with heavier showers across England and Wales during Saturday afternoon.

More isolated gusts of 65-70 mph, particularly on coasts and other exposed areas, are probable.

Met Office map of the wind warning

Image: johnny mcclung under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 27th February, 2020 10:58am

By

