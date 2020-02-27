70mph winds forecast for the Isle of Wight this weekend

The Met Office have issued a weather warning for strong winds this weekend on the Isle of Wight.
From midday on Saturday to midday on Sunday the Be Alert warning reads:
A spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast across a large swathe of the UK through Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.
What to expect
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.
Strong winds will move into south-western parts of the UK by Saturday afternoon, and steadily move north-east through the course of Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning.
Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely quite widely, and especially in association with heavier showers across England and Wales during Saturday afternoon.
More isolated gusts of 65-70 mph, particularly on coasts and other exposed areas, are probable.
